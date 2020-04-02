How a 19-year-old scrap metal dealer built a Rs 5,490 Cr revenue optical fibres company

In the 1970s, in the temperate climes of Patna in Bihar, a father-son duo worked hard in their aluminium conductor cables shop. The aluminium cables they made were used in power lines.





The metal is a good conductor of electricity and the cables have high capacity and strength.





The son, Anil Agarwal, was young and ambitious. The 19-year-old wanted to scale up his father’s local business and take it to greater heights.





After observing India’s existing mining capabilities for aluminium, Anil felt he could lay his hands on the supply chain and turn the business into a vertically-integrated metals conglomerate.





But he knew he couldn’t build a multi-crore company overnight. He had to start with small steps.





In 1976, the teenager moved to Mumbai and set up a scrap metal dealership. Anil started trading metal through his small-time, bootstrapped dealership, while his father’s business continued in the cables segment.





The two entities were linked until Anil separated them in 1988 and named his business Sterlite Technologies (STL). His father’s business went on to become Vedanta Resources.





Anil Agarwal, non executive chairman, STL

Initial days and growth

In the early years, Anil was not clueless. He had learnt the ropes of the metals industry by working with his father in Patna. Money made from trading was invested back into the company to fund growth and new ventures.





Mumbai being dynamic, posed a challenge to ensure profits in a market and in an industry where price fluctuations were a norm.





“Anil realised that controlling the input costs was critical to making his business profitable. He jumped at the opportunity to acquire a manufacturer of smelted copper and enter the metal production business,” says Ankit Agarwal, who is Anil’s nephew and CEO, Connectivity Solutions, STL.





Shamsher Sterling Corporation, acquired by Anil in 1979, used to make enamelled copper wire besides polyvinyl chloride power and control cables, and overhead power transmission conductors. For the time being, Anil traded the copper.





But he couldn’t ignore the fact that copper wires perform better and are more stable and durable than aluminium wires, and there was a need for smaller conductors to transmit power loads.





In 1988, he set up a plant in Aurangabad to use copper to make polythene-insulated jelly-filled cables. The cables were also used to transmit data, especially by Anil’s clients in the telecom space.





Ankit Agarwal, CEO, Connectivity Solutions, STL





On one of his business trips, Anil saw data transmission through optical fibres emerging as an alternative to copper cables.





Copper cables transmit data signals in the form of electrical pulses (electrons). Fibre optic cables, which are made from silica, transmit data in the form of light pulses.





The speed of light is greater than the speed of electrons, which means fibre optic cables can transmit data much faster than copper wires. Fibre optic cables also have a larger bandwidth.





Anil was sold on the idea. In 1993, he set up an optical fibre manufacturing unit at Silvassa in Gujarat. The move proved significant in the business journey of STL as it coincided with the advent of the internet in its more recognisable form - the World Wide Web.





“At the dawn of the new century, the internet was about to take off in India. By this time, STL had entered into the end-to-end manufacturing of semiconductor grade glass and optical fibres. STL had also separated from the mining business because Anil started seeing STL as a separate entity,” Ankit says.





STL started raising funds from public markets and invested them in the growth of new business areas such as networking software, services and connectivity solutions.





Inside STL's Aurangabad plant

Manufacturing and business model

Over the years, Anil adopted a fully-integrated manufacturing approach through four Indian facilities at Aurangabad, Silvassa, Dadra, and Shendra. He also set up units in China, Italy, and Brazil.





At the Aurangabad facility, STL uses its automated machinery to turn silica into glass preform. The pure, semiconductor-grade glass is then pulled into optical fibres.





“At our Silvassa plant, we produce 30 million kilometres of fibre annually,” Ankit says, adding:





“The process includes custom colouring, followed by fibre encapsulation with buffering and stranding to produce durable cables. It also involves sheathing for protection, quality assurance lab checks, and rigorous testing at extreme temperatures and high water pressures.”





After all the technicalities and quality checks, the cables are then dispatched and distributed to STL’s clients across 100 countries.





STL claims to be the first company in the world to have zero waste to landfill operation for an integrated optical fibre manufacturer.





A look inside STL's Silvassa plant





As STL boosted its production capabilities over the years, its customers were evolving significantly - from voice networks to data networks, from text to video and real-time conferencing, and from static to mobile.





“All aspects of human life were getting impacted by these networks. We needed to make solutions for such a massive change in network needs and dynamics. We realised that the best way is to integrate the best solutions so that our customers do not have to worry about compatibility, interoperability, and agility,” Ankit explains.





STL’s customer segments such as telecom, cloud, citizen networks, and large enterprises were focussing on building networks that were of high capacity, affordable, agile, secure, and provided the best experience.





Anil, Ankit, and the STL team felt that taking care of services and software in enabling networks was the only way to effectively design, build, and manage the data networks that their clients wanted to build.





So, STL adopted a business model to help customers build better networks faster. It did this by providing end-to-end network solutions to customers. To build the solution, STL made and provided optical fibres, connectivity kits, wireless integrations, command and control centres, and services such as construction, operations and maintenance.





“We design, build, and manage data networks. This is our uniqueness,” Ankit says.





According to him, STL’s current challenges revolve around making deployments of networks superfast. “This is how STL will take the lead - by bringing end-to-end solutions from optical to wireless through an affordable and quick model,” he adds.





Workers at STL's Silvassa plant

Current scenario and the way ahead

Today, STL is led by Anand Agarwal, who is a PhD from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and is not from the founder’s family. Anil continues to be involved in the direction-setting of the company as the Group CEO, while Ankit is CEO of Connectivity Solutions.





The company claims it is India’s biggest optic fibre cables manufacturer. It says it has a turnover of Rs 5,490 crore and a team size of over 3,100. Forty percent of India’s data runs through STL cables, according to the company.





“We have faced many challenges along the way, and we see them as opportunities, right from the dotcom bubble to the recent coronavirus situation. The most challenging moment was when we needed to set up an intrusion-proof network for the Indian Army in the Himalayas. We had to design a new cable, rework the network topology and deploy all this in an unsafe and frigid environment. We needed to bring together all our skills and bravery to get this done. We achieved it, and we knew we were ready for any challenge,” Ankit says.

He sees other optical fibre makers as part of the same ecosystem and believes in competition as well as working together for building data networks in the future.





“We operate in the optical fibre, cabling, network design, software virtualisation and field deployment business and we compete and collaborate with companies across this ecosystem,” he adds.





Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL





TechSci Research predicts that the optical fibre cables market in India will reach $424 million this year, on account of growing adoption of smartphones, broadband services and the 4G rollout. And the market will only grow.





STL, with its humble beginnings as a metal trading business, is aiming to take a bigger piece of the pie. It wants to become the leading solutions provider for designing, building and managing data networks, especially at the last mile and access.





Here, complexity is high because the internet has to be both wired and wireless, and has to be enhanced within the highly populated urban and rural centres of India.





“This being the major challenge that the network creators face today, we intend to solve this by taking the internet to each and every individual and device across the world,” Ankit says.





Amid the current COVID-19 epidemic, STL says it has taken necessary measures in line with WHO and regulatory advisories. The company added that customer commitment continues to be a key priority and it is ensuring ongoing projects remain unaffected and are completed on time.





"For business efficiency, we have invested in collaborative tools like video conferencing. In such times, these tools have become the primary mode of business communication not only within the organisation but also with our customers and partners," it said in a written response.





(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)