Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurates 40th India International Trade Fair; 3,000 exhibitors, 750 SHGs participate

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal, inaugurated the 40th India International Trade Fair (IITF), one of the largest commercial and trade events of the country, on Sunday, November 14.

Inaugurating the fair, the commerce and trade minister said that India is on a historical high when it comes to the export of goods and services. He emphasised that the world takes India as a trusted global partner in maintaining global supply chains.

IITF 2021 has been organised after a year’s gap due to COVID-19 and Piyush Goyal said despite the lockdown, India did not default on any service support to the global community. He also said that India has been witnessing a historic high of FDIs — the highest-ever FDI in the first four months of the year — 62 percent higher than the same period last year. IITF will show India is back in business, he added.

He listed five major 'sutras of Bharat' — economy, exports, infrastructure, demand, and diversity. He said that better infrastructure, demand for good development, and diversity in growth will become the pivot of economic resurgence.

“IITF will push the mission of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and shall encourage the idea of Vocal for Global,” he added during inauguration.

Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal

IITF has returned after a gap of one year in its 40th edition with double josh and powered by the double engine of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ and ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Piyush commended ITPO for mounting the trade fair in a short time and with the largest participation of over 3,000 exhibitors.

He said more than 750 women/Self Help Group exhibitors demonstrate the potential of Nari Shakti of India.

“India can become the world’s hub of industry and services. Indian industry can soar to new heights on quality, competitiveness, and economies of scale. IITF will help realise the goal of ‘local goes global’ & ‘make in India for the world,” he said.

Piyush Goyal said that COVID-19 had caused disruption but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the collective will of the people, India registered a remarkable rebound.

This year, Bihar is the partner state at IITF, with Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand as the focus states. The fair will be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from November 14 -27.

Stay Updated Meet a new Hero every week - Get inspiring stories of entrepreneurs building Indian brands Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.