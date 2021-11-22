Piyush Goyal announces setting up mega handloom cluster at Olympic medallist Mirabai’s village in Manipur

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal on Saturday announced setting up a mega handloom cluster at Olympic silver medallist Saikohm Mirabai Chanu’s native village in Manipur’s Imphal East district.

On his two-day maiden visit to Manipur, he also announced setting up of a handloom and handicraft village at Moirang in Bishnupur district, where the Indian National Army hoisted the tricolour flag for the first time. “It will pay befitting tribute to the freedom fighters, particularly to the soldiers of the INA,” he said.

The minister made the announcement during his speech after the inauguration of a Thematic Exhibition of Crafts organised jointly by the Development Commissioner (Handicraft) of Manipur government and Union Ministry of Textiles at City Convention Centre, Imphal. The exhibition was organised as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

Goyal said that his ministry has decided to set up the mega handloom cluster at Nongpok Kakching, the native village of Olympic silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, dedicated to her contribution to the nation coupled with Manipur’s contribution in the production of handloom and handicraft productions in the country.

Mirabai Chanu

“India is proud of Mirabai Chanu. She has brought laurels to the nation. She is the jewel not only for the northeast region but also for India,” he said.

Goyal informed that the Ministry of Textiles is setting up the mega cluster at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP). He also expressed his desire for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the project.

Talking about the potential of the country in textile production, the Minister said,

“Manipur’s textile product is well known not only in the country but also across the globe. Keeping this in mind, his ministry was working hard for the development of the sector so that it contributes to making India a superpower country.”

Goyal also emphasised on a joint venture of all sectors for the dream of making the country global power. “The country is confident of our workers, farmers and other sections of the society to achieve this,” he added.

Earlier, the minister along with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other ministers opened the thematic exhibition of crafts. He also handed over a cheque of Rs 30 lakh to Mirabai Chanu, the handloom brand ambassador of Manipur from the Union Ministry of Textiles. Mirabai's mother, Saikhom Tombi Leima received the cheque on behalf of her daughter.

Stay Updated Meet a new Hero every week - Get inspiring stories of entrepreneurs building Indian brands Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Goyal also distributed tool kits, pehchan cards, Manipur yard cards, loom certificates, and weaver mudra loan to the selected weavers of the state.