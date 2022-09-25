Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved an additional package of Rs 100 crore for a scheme to promote small industries, which will help the government expand its coverage and smooth operation, an official statement said.

In the budget 2022-23, the chief minister had proposed Rs 150 crore for the 'Mukhyamantri Laghu Protsahan Yojana' to encourage micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state and ensure easy loan access to small businessmen and investors.

In pursuance of the budget announcement, Gehlot has approved an additional budget provision of Rs 100 crore, the statement said.

The CM on Saturday also approved a proposal to give various types of exemptions to encourage exporters of the state. With the approval, the amount of reimbursement to be received under the reimbursement scheme for participating in approved international trade fairs, exhibitions and business service management (BSM) has been increased from 30% to 50%.

Along with increasing the exemption under the scheme, the period of the scheme has also been extended till March 31, 2025, an official statement said.

A provision of Rs 10 lakh has been made to Rajasthan Export Promotion Council for reimbursement of participation fees paid in various events by the delegation appointed by the exporters of the state abroad to encourage the export of their products.

Apart from this, exporters registered under the Rajasthan Export Promotion Council, who have MSME and IEC code, will be able to take advantage of this scheme.

Also, exporters registered under 'Be a Mission Exporter' who have started exporting after the launch of the mission and registered under REPC will also be eligible for exemption as per the new rules.

With the amended rules, on the one hand, the exporters of the state will have ease in display and publicity of their products in international trade events organised in the country and abroad. At the same time, financial relief will also be available due to an increase in the exemption in the participation fees and ground rent.