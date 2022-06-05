From building a NSE-listed company to becoming a prominent rugs manufacturer, and other top stories of the week

Hritesh Lohiya’s journey is an inspiration for anyone struggling with finding a successful business venture.

In the early 2000s, Hritesh was failing at entrepreneurship. From chemical manufacturing to stone-cutting, he was unable to sustain any business for long. When his stock-broking business failed between 2004 and 2005, Hritesh felt that it was time to pause and reflect.

“I lost almost everything in that business,” he tells SMBStory.

Financially, it was a difficult period but he persevered. The year 2005 was when things began to change.

He says he bought a few waste objects and started making home decor items such as cushions and bags in a chemical manufacturing factory. He marketed the products through emails to different buyers.

The response was lukewarm in the beginning. From 2005 to 2007, they were mostly developing the products and had negligible sales. However, in 2009, when he visited Delhi to present these items at an exhibition, his products caught the attention of a buyer from Denmark who gave him a trial order worth $10,000.

This gave Hritesh, supported by his wife Priti Lohiya, the confidence to explore this business opportunity more seriously. This is how Jodhpur-based, Priti International, came into existence.

Today, the Jodhpur-based company is not just profitable but is also listed on the National Stock Exchange.

It currently offers 250 SKUs of which coffee tables, dining tables, and side tables are its highest revenue contributors (about 60 percent). Other categories that form a part of Priti’s business include tables, chairs, beds, wardrobes, lamps, etc.

Saraswati Global

Mahesh was in his twenties when he decided to explore the rugs market. Hailing from a business background where he was already helping his father, Mahesh knew the ropes. In 1978, he started working as a contract manufacturer for other export firms located in Rajasthan that were selling rugs to countries outside India.

He started with a handful of artisans and worked in contract manufacturing for about eight years. By this time, Mahesh had developed an understanding of the industry which led him to start his own venture, ﻿Saraswati Global﻿.

“We started with the German market as starting an export business from India to Germany was easy. Then gradually we expanded to other countries and today the US is our biggest market followed by the UK, Europe, and the Middle East,” Mahesh tells SMBStory.

Mahesh says that Saraswati has artisans from across India, especially from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

In a span of around 44 years, Saraswati Global has established itself as a prominent player in the Indian rugs market and sells around 1 lakh square feet of rugs every month. About 10,000 in-house artisans work with the company.

As per Registrar of Companies, Saraswati Global Private Ltd recorded a revenue of Rs 22 crore in FY 20-21.

Other top stories:

Empowering artisans

Handicrafts are an important part of the unorganised sector in India's economy. These usually require manual skills using simple tools and represent Indian tradition in some way or form. They have sustained lakhs of artisans in India through the years.

Handicrafts made through pottery, weaving, knitting, woodwork, etc have low energy and infrastructure requirements. According to an IMARC Group report, handicrafts are flourishing in India on account of the low capital investments. The sector is one of the largest employment generators in Indian and accounts for a significant share of the country's exports.

However, the on-ground reality paints a different picture: artisans face challenges such as inaccessibility of funds, low penetration of technology, absence of market intelligence, and poor institutional framework of artisan groups.

Over the years, a large number of artisans have moved to urban centres, seeking low-paying and unskilled employment.

To address these challenges and to develop and promote the sector, the government's National Handicraft Development Programme is being implemented by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts).

Presenting the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed the exemption on import of duty-free items as an incentive to exporters of handicraft items to give a boost to the sector.

SMBStory curated a list of four schemes for empowering Indian handicrafts and artisans.

