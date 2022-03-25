SIDBI acquires stake in ONDC to facilitate market access to MSMEs

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has acquired a 7.84 percent stake in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) — an open public digital infrastructure framework entity — through an investment of Rs 10 crore.

ONDC was incorporated on December 30, 2021, to create a first-of-its-kind open public digital infrastructure to develop and transform the Indian digital commerce ecosystem for both goods and services.

Shri S Ramann, CMD, SIDBI said,

“We are confident that our investment in ONDC will help develop digital infrastructure, which aims to democratise digital commerce in the country. The infrastructure created would serve as a public good by augmenting market access for MSMEs, particularly micro-enterprises and retailers, by lowering cost and effort for them to onboard the ecommerce marketplaces.”

ALSO READ Parliamentary panel urges govt to extend ECLGS by 7-8 years

“SIDBI, along with its network of institutions, shall actively engage with ONDC to make this ambitious national project a success,” he added.

In November 2021, SIDBI also joined hands with Google for piloting a social impact lending programme with financial assistance up to Rs 1 crore at subsidised interest rates to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Prioritising women-owned businesses and those engaged in the production of equipment for fighting the pandemic — the partnership aimed to help Indian micro-enterprises make investments in their business operations, including purchasing new machinery and equipment, production infrastructure, and working capital requirements.

Earlier, SIDBI had also launched project SAFAL in partnership with SAVE Society, a pioneer at offering financial products via kiosk banking across India to develop micro-enterprises in villages.

SIDBI has been playing a pivotal role in strengthening the MSME sector, considered the "backbone of the Indian economy". In July 2021, it rolled out various development measures for MSMEs.