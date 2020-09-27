From making Himalayan delicacies mainstream to training MSMEs, here are top SMB stories of the week

From making Himalayan delicacies mainstream to launching an oil-only Ayurvedic brand, this week SMBStory came across entrepreneurs who are growing their business exponentially, not by introducing an extraordinary product, but by carving a niche for their product in the highly competitive market.





Here are their stories.

Momo King

Shyam Thakur, Founder, Momo King

Thirty-seven-year old Shyam Thakur’s tryst with entrepreneurship started quite early. Shyam says he was not interested in studies and did not even clear his Class X exams. At the age of 14, he decided to join his grandfather’s rice mill business.

“I realised I had strong business acumen and that I could run a business of my own,” he adds.

Shyam tried setting up many businesses for nearly two decades and then decided to try his luck with momos as he saw India as a big market. Shyam started Momo King in 2017 and since then, has clocked a turnover of Rs 7 crore.





Today, Delhi-based Momo King is one of the fastest-growing QSR chains serving traditional Himalayan delicacies like Kothey, Sandekho, Choila, Jhol, and more. It has also launched gluten-free and vegan momos.





Read the full story here

Auravedic





While on a backpacking trip to Europe in the early 2000s, Philip Alexander observed that many local beauty and skincare brands in the European countries were able to strive and make a difference in the lives of consumers despite facing tough competitions from global brands like Johnson & Johnson, Loreal, and more.





This intrigued Philip, who leveraged the teachings of Ayurveda, to make natural oils for face and body, and eventually started Auravedic in 2013 with his spouse Amrita Alexander. The Mumbai-based skincare brand says its kumkumadi face oil is a bestseller. With a digital footprint across India, Auravedic clocked Rs 10 crore in revenue last year.





Philip and Amrita ventured into the natural oils venture when the market was just picking up. Companies like Kama Ayurveda and Forest Essentials were some of the known brands that dominated the market.





The main difference between essential oils and natural oils, Philip says, is that the former is derived from plants, whereas the latter is a mixture of several herbs, plants, and extractions.





To build initial traction for the business, the duo started by selling face masks and face serums, which they say are not the company’s speciality. Additionally, the couple participated in over 70 exhibitions and expos to understand the market and receive one-on-one feedback from customers.





Auravedic has managed to stay afloat amidst the competition by believing in the efficacy of its product, as well as pricing it appropriately on its website and other ecommerce sites. Auravedic products are priced between Rs 300 and Rs 400. It claims to sell 23,000 - 28,000 units each month and mainly sells through Amazon.





Read the full story here





Other top picks of the week

Bada Business

Vivek Bindra, Founder and CEO, Bada Business

Traditional businesses are losing out on potential customers and markets because of a lack of technological know-how, which is needed to remain competitive in this digital era. Many SMB and MSME entrepreneurs need to upskill themselves to be able to ride this digital wave.





Seeing the lack of access to entrepreneurial education needed to scale up existing businesses or even start a new one, Vivek Bindra founded Bada Business in 2019.

“In India, there are around 40 crore entrepreneurs that need business education,” he says.

The monk-turned-entrepreneur spent four years in Vrindavan after completing his MBA. In a conversation with SMBStory, he explains that the Indian business ecosystem suffers from a “lack of entrepreneurial education” and that even top B-schools do not teach entrepreneurial management.





He says, “Through my MBA, I got exposed to western management education. When I turned a monk for four years, I read all the Vedas to get knowledge of our ancient system. I merged both East and West — that helped me hone my skills — to become a business coach.”





Based in Delhi, Bada Business is a tech-enabled training company that provides affordable and accessible business training programmes to Indian MSME business owners, entrepreneurs, and wannapreneurs in local languages. The company rakes in an annual turnover of Rs 60 crore.





Read the full story here

Jaquar Group

Rajesh Mehra, Director and Promoter, Jaquar Group

When the Late NL Mehra started his bathroom fittings business in Delhi in 1960, he knew that establishing the business would be an uphill task. At that time, faucets, taps, and valves were a new industry and were sold as commodities. Nobody saw the value of branded bathroom fittings.





NL Mehra launched Essco and began building a value-for-money product range in the highly unorganised market for bathroom fittings.





He would manufacture Essco products at a unit in Haryana and sell them with a ten-year warranty. It was a scheme practically unheard of during those times as traders weren’t held accountable for servicing unbranded bath fittings.





Following this customer-centric approach and relying on the founder’s hard work and determination to grow, Essco became reasonably well-known in the market. It reached Rs 30 lakh annual turnover by 1985. But that was just the beginning of the story for the small bath fittings business.





Little did the founder know it would eventually grow into Jaquar Group — a Rs 3,600 crore turnover business, which claims to command over 60 percent market share in the organised bath and sanitaryware sector in India.





Taken to great heights by the second and third generation enterprises of the Mehra family, Jaquar today is almost synonymous with branded bath fittings and sanitary ware in India. CERA Sanitaryware, Parryware, and Hindware are some of the other notable brands in this space.





Read the full story here

Raisin

Vikash and Vishal, founders of Raisin

There may be a proliferation of apparel brands in the market, but that doesn’t stop new ones from making an appearance. But not many make a mark and stand out.





Enter Raisin, a contemporary fusion fashion brand that aims to offer women the perfect mix of comfort and style. Launched in 2018, the brand deployed a ‘phygital’ strategy to reach out to more consumers across India.





It was founded by brothers Vikash and Vishal Pacheriwal, who had 30 years of experience in running a fabrics company. They wanted to channelise their expertise by creating an ethnic, modern brand for today’s women. The brothers invested Rs 7.5 crore of their own money into Raisin.

“Launched with Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar as the face of the brand, Raisin’s first year was an interesting journey. Perceived by the audience as one of the most comfortable fashion choices in the market, the brand was well received from the get-go,” Vikash says.

Each collection focused on offering comfort along with trending styles to keep the customers happy.





“In the first year, we launched Raisin in over 120 Shop-in-Shop (SIS) stores across the country, with a loyal customer base building with each purchase,” he adds.





Raisin says it has more than 2.5 lakh customers, and the company’s revenues hit Rs 20 crore for FY20.





Read the full story here

Cosmic Nutracos

Founder of Cosmic Nutricos, Dolly Kumar

Cosmic Nutracos, a Delhi-based personal care and nutritional supplements company, started Gaia as an offline brand and quickly transformed into a D2C business. Founded by Dolly Kumar in 2009, it is a health and wellness business with a presence in offline stores.





Gaia has a presence in more than 25,000 retail outlets and over 600 modern trade outlets. It sells on ecommerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Big Basket, Health Kart, Net Meds, and Jio Mart.





Over the last four years, the brand has moved towards D2C and is more focused on ecommerce.





"Around 12 years ago, we noticed that a large section of Indians was actively becoming health-conscious – a trend that had already been prevalent in developed economies for some time. We realised that people’s need to become healthier was manifesting in several ways – through proactive regular health-check-ups, exercise at home, gyms, and parks, as well as a shift in dietary preferences towards healthier alternatives," Dolly tells SMBStory.





Read the full story here

Insigne Carpets

Asif Rahman’s journey in the carpet industry started in 1988. After graduating from Calcutta University, Asif ran from pillar to post looking for job opportunities. One day, he stopped at a rug store outside Kolkata’s Park Street and started checking out the carpets through the glass window. Intrigued, the owner called him inside and after a brief conversation, he offered him a job to head his carpet installation team. Asif started working with the team to install carpets at five-star hotels.





He was promoted to the post of a sales executive in the place. Even though many refused to entertain him because he was a salesperson, Asif ensured he achieved all his targets and climbed the corporate ladder. Later, he even relocated to places like Bhadohi and Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, which are well-known hubs for carpet manufacturing and selling.





These experiences helped him closely understand how the carpet industry worked. He gained in-depth knowledge about carpets — from colours, budgets, how to procure raw materials and maintain backend stock, market needs, and much more.





Asif also worked as Director of Operations (South East Asia) with Tai Ping, a Hong Kong-based carpet manufacturing company. Soon, he realised he wanted to dive into entrepreneurship. He launched Insigne Carpets in 2011 with a primary investment of Rs 35 lakh amassed from personal savings.





The Gurugram-based luxury brand is an end-to-end solutions provider that offers consultation, manufacturing, installation of carpets and other facilities.





Read the full story here