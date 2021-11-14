How failures can lead to successes and other SMB stories of the week

It is said failure is not fatal if there is courage that lets us walk on the path of our dreams.

This week, SMBStory came across two entrepreneurs who have shown that resilience and an undeterred approach towards a goal make dreams come true.

Meet Dharambir Kamboj, Founder of ﻿Dharambir Food Processing﻿, and Aditi Garg who started ﻿Adwitiya Collection﻿. These entrepreneurs have built their businesses from scratch, fighting the odds and made their failures turn into success stories.

Dharambir Food Processing Technologies

Dharambir Kamboj was in his early teens in the 1970s when financial hardships forced him to stop studying.

Hailing from village Damla in Yamunanagar, Haryana, Dharambir looked after his family’s farm and herbal plantations. But that wasn’t helping him earn enough to support the family needs and pay for the medical treatment of his ailing mother and sister.

“My mother succumbed to her illness. My sister needed treatment to survive but we had no money. My daughter was also born at the same time and I was in dire need of money to even make ends meet,” says Dharambir in an interaction with SMBStory.

The man struggling to meet basic ends at one time is now selling his patented machines to 15 countries and making an annual revenue of Rs 67 lakh.

But how did he come so far? Dharambir credits it to resilience and assertiveness.

Adwitiya Collection

Chartered accountancy is a challenging undertaking, with aspirants spending several years to clear the exams.

For Aditi Garg too, who was pursuing her CA, clearing the final exam was becoming difficult with each passing year. As she wanted financial independence, she started as a reseller of jewellery in 2013.

Building a micro-level side business is what gave her the confidence and financial independence to dream bigger. She started selling jewellery online through Amazon and Flipkart. Her business was giving her good profits but she couldn’t give her 100 percent to the business as she was also focussing on clearing her CA finals.

In 2018, Aditi, tired of sailing on two boats, decided to quit her CA to scale the business and entered business full time. She started a jewellery label ﻿Adwitiya Collection﻿ that registered Rs 2.78 in sales in FY21, growing 400 percent this festive season.

In an interaction with SMBStory, Aditi narrates her story of becoming an entrepreneur.

Other top picks of the week:

Juvas

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed several businesses online.

This is true even for the consumer electrical industry, which saw players such as Crompton Greaves, Keltron, Usha International, and Onida reporting an increase in sales, thanks to the boom in online commerce.

SMBStory recently spoke to the Founder and CEO of Kolkata-based electrical company Juvas’ Gaurav Bhutoria.

Founded in 2015, the company manufactures and sells electrical goods such as fans, switches, wires, cables, meters, bollard poles, and more. ﻿Juvas boasts of 2000 SKUs.

Gaurav says that ﻿Juvas﻿ has been growing by more than 20 percent every year and its revenue currently from ecommerce platforms is around Rs 4 crore per annum.

