These companies with small beginnings are today multi-crore businesses, and other top stories of the week

Indo Count

When Anil Kumar Jain started Indo Count in 1988, it was just a small, export-oriented unit (EOU) for cotton spinning in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Through the 90s, his business exported all its cotton textile to various countries in Europe as well as the US, and more.

The entrepreneur had started Indo Count after hearing family members based in the UK complain about the poor quality of cotton textiles produced in India. But little did he know his mission to address this problem would lead to his business becoming one of India’s leading players in the home textile market.

His son, Mohit Jain, Promoter and Executive Vice Chairman at Mumbai-headquartered Indo Count, says:

“My father bought some land in Kolhapur as it was just 400 kms from Mumbai, and the weather was conducive for cotton. He started the facility under the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) project, which provided water, electricity, and other basic infrastructure.”

In 2005, Indo Count also forayed into the home textile business of bedspreads, blankets, mattress, mattress cover, pillows, duvets, etc. Between 2011 and 2017, it set up its presence in the US, the UK, and Dubai.

Today, after 30 years since inception, Indo Count has grown into a profitable firm with Rs 2,552.49 crore net sales and profit after tax of Rs 260.26 crore (FY21).

It claims it exports to home textile retailers in over 54 countries and has also developed in-house B2C brands such as Boutique Living, Heirlooms of India, Atlas, Revival, The Pure Collection, Haven, etc.

Pansari Group

Shammi Agarwal’s great grandfather ran a small grocery shop called ‘pansari ki dukaan’ (grocery shop) in Delhi in the 1940s. Thereafter, his grandfather, Gokul Chand Agarwal, further expanded the business by venturing into wholesale trading of edible oils.

This started the journey of ﻿Pansari Group﻿.

Later, in 1962, Shammi’s grandfather set up an oil refinery in West Bengal, which produced 180-200 tons of vegetable oil every day under Pansari Industries.

The 1990s was an important decade when the Pansari Group was transitioning from trading to manufacturing. Between the 1990s and 2005, the company set up about seven units spread across northern India.

Today, the group has grown into a sizable player in the market. It manufactures and sells sesame oil, soya oil, refined oil, mustard oil, and more in India and abroad.

While competing with players such as BL Agro, Ruchi Soya Industries, Gokul Refoils, Anik Industries, Fortune, and several more, Pansari Group claims to have a market share of more than 17 percent in the Delhi-NCR region. It is present across all states in north India.

Shammi adds that it sells a few products for the south Indian market as well. For instance, rice sells in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as it is majorly a “Biryani market.” Gunpowder and dosa mixes were also developed to be sold in this market.

Today, Pansari Group is also present in 42 countries, including the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, Singapore, etc.

Top tips and tricks from Facebook for small businesses to grow

Archana Vohra, Director, Global Business Group, Scaled & SMB India

In today’s world, we practically eat, sleep, and breathe around social media applications. These apps are the mainstream mode of communications and building connections, but the pandemic led to a massive spurt in time spent on social media not just for leisure but also to scout business opportunities.

From small businesses to MSMEs and even enterprises, all took the digital path to keep their business alive while the world was under lockdown. This created an immense opportunity for entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services on a screen that helped them reach across geographies and meet target customers.

Facebook and its family of apps like Instagram and WhatsApp multiplied the opportunities for entrepreneurs, enabling them to increase existing and discover new markets.

In an exclusive interaction with SMBStory on tips and tricks for small businesses and MSMEs to grow their businesses, Archana Vohra speaks about how Facebook has seen a huge surge in SMBs associated with them in last one year and how Facebook and its family of apps are supporting businesses with funding, skilling, and key resources that they need during this crucial period.

