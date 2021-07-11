New minister for MSME sector, how Bareilly-based FMCG company grew from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1,654 crore, and other top stories of the week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet reshuffle took place on July 7, and saw some key names exiting and making way for some fresh faces at the helm. Newly appointed Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Narayan Tatu Rane is one of them.

Outgoing minister Nitin Gadkari gained popularity during his tenure for promoting domestic manufacturing, and giving voice to campaigns like ‘Make in India,’ ‘Vocal for Local,’ and more. His support to the Khadi and Village Industries Commission was also particularly noteworthy.

With the exit of Gadkari and Pratap Chandra Sarangi, all eyes are now on Narayan Tatu Rane.

Read on to know more about the expectations the MSME sector has from the newly appointed minister.

BL Agro

Ghanshyam Khandelwal, Managing Director and Chairman, BL Agro

In 1976, Ghanshyam Khandelwal, a curious teenager, joined his family business BL Agro Industries that traded different commodities. At the time, he realised that people viewed oil trading with suspicion.

“People were sceptical because they were unaware of the source and would feel that traders mix impurities in the oil. There were other challenges like lack of awareness that added to the woes of the traders,” he tells SMBStory.

After some time, Ghanshyam felt compelled to explore the manufacturing side of the business, and launched a mustard oil brand Bail Kohlu in 1983. The product was trademarked in 1986.

The existing business was transformed into an edible oils company called BL Agro Oils Pvt. Ltd. While it began by importing oil from different parts of the country, it eventually set up its own unit in Bareilly.

Soon, BL Agro expanded its portfolio and started producing and selling other edible oils such as sunflower, canola, soybean, among others. The success gave Ghanshyam the confidence to diversify into food product categories like pasta, vermicelli, nuts, pistachio, raisins, honey, pickle, pulses, etc.

Started with a capital of Rs 10 lakh, BL Agro is now a well-known FMCG brand, which clocked a revenue of Rs 1,654 crore in FY20.

Read the full story here.

ALSO READ RBI includes retail, wholesale trade under MSME category

Other top stories of the week:

CFO Bridge

CFO Bridge founder V Srinivasan

On his daily morning walk, V Srinivasan frequently encountered founders of SMEs and startups who lived in the same apartment complex. Over time, they became walking buddies.

At the time, Mumbai-based Srinivasan worked as CFO at Bharti Axa Life Insurance. During his walk, his new friends would tell him the challenges their companies were facing, especially when it came to attracting and hiring top talent in financial management.

“They told me that only large corporations and firms like the Big Four would visit campuses and hire the top talent. Also, they said not all SMEs and startups could match the salaries offered by bigger players. Looking at this gap, I decided to quit my job and start a shared financial governance service for mid-sized enterprises and startups,” Srinivasan told SMBStory.

In 2012, he launched CFO Bridge in Mumbai to provide shared CFO services in the form of bookkeeping, MIS, analytics, business planning, fundraising, taxation, and more.

Srinivasan claims, over the years, the organisation has worked with over 350 mid-sized enterprises and startups across manufacturing, services, trading, and other sectors.

Read the full story here.

Kaapi Machines

Abhinav Mathur, CEO, Kaapi Machines

Back in early 2000, when cafe culture was sweeping through the Indian market, Suresh Jagannathan witnessed a gap in the industry. Efficient and sophisticated coffee equipment that could transform the superior quality of homegrown coffee beans into a good cup of coffee was missing.

Determined to do something, Suresh in 2007 founded Kaapi Machines to bring cutting-edge coffee equipment and tech innovations to India in partnership with leading international brands.

A B2B coffee consulting, training, equipment solution and service entity, the company helps its clients to start a coffee venture or even a D2C coffee brand, and assists them right from concept to execution. The company clocked a revenue of Rs 24 crore in FY20.

He founded the company along with Nils Erichsen, a German citizen, as Kaapi Machine’s Promoter-Director. At present Suresh and Nils are promoters of Kaapi Machines at a global level.

Kaapi counts big brands like Starbucks, McCafe, ITC Hotels, Blue Tokai, Third Wave Coffee Roasters, and more as clients.

Read the full story here.