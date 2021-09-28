COVID-19 causes 50 pc quarterly decline in solar capacity in 2021: Report

Solar capacity declined by about 50 percent to 209MW in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the 419 MW installed in the first quarter, according to a new report released by Mercom India Research.

The report titled, "Mercom India Solar Open Access Market Report Q2 2021," cited the coronavirus pandemic led to halting several installations as the main reason for this decline.

However, with numerous pending projects in the pipeline, along with the government's initiatives to promote green, open, solar open access projects, the installations are expected to rise in the coming quarters.

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of solar open access projects, comprising 51 percent of this quarter's total installations, followed by Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

The rankings are analysed based on the solar open-access project (captive/group-captive/third-party) installations, DISCOM ratings, retail power tariff (industrial and commercial customers) structure, open access charges, and costs.

Source: ShutterStock

“DISCOMs need to realise the demand for renewables cannot be curtailed and have to reconsider the consumers' right to combatting climate change and choosing their suppliers of power,” said Priya Sanjay, Managing Director of Mercom India.

She added, “The power demand from C&I entities is growing, and eventually, the states will have to invest in new power generation. On the other hand, open access will not only generate revenue without DISCOMs investing but also bring in large investments from around the world.”

Cumulatively, Karnataka is the largest market for solar open access, followed by Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. The top five states account for approximately 73 percent of India's total solar open-access market.

As of June 2021, the cumulative installed capacity in the open-access market was 4.5 GW.