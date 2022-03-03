After two years hiatus, Surajkund Crafts Mela to start from March 19, 20 countries to participate

The 35th edition of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held from March 19 to April 4, 2022, and around 20 countries are expected to participate, according to Harayana Tourism's official website.

Resumed after a two-year hiatus because of pandemic COVID-19, the Mela is organised by the Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism, in collaboration with Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture, and External Affairs.

For this year, the UT of Jammu and Kashmir is chosen to be the theme state and will exhibit its cultural forms and traditional art and handicrafts at the mela. In fact, several renowned national and international folk artists and cultural groups are expected to perform at the event.

Known as one of the largest craft expos in the world, the Surajkund International Crafts Mela was last organised in February 2020, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Haryana government aims to run the mela to promote handicrafts and handlooms with the aid of craftsmen invited from all over India. The event is also organising various competitions for school students.

The Mela would identify lesser-known crafts and introduce them to patrons, and display crafts and loom techniques by organising demonstration sections in the Mela ground. Craftsmen from across India, including Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and more, are expected to participate in the event.

Attendees have to book tickets online and the Mela grounds will be open from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm.

According to Haryana Tourism, there is a 50 percent rebate on the entry tickets for differently-abled persons, senior citizens, and serving defence personnel and ex-servicemen.