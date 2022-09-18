Upcycling sarees to streamlining SME supply chains, what SMBStory covered this week

India has a problem with excess sarees. Did you know that eight out of 10 women in India have either not worn most sarees in their wardrobes or worn them only a few times?

According to a report, the retail value of the women's wear market in India is estimated to be around Rs 122,600 crore ($19.2 billion) in 2017, of which sarees alone contributed nearly 33% amounting to nearly Rs 38,000 crore. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5-6% between 2018 to 2023, owing to the increasing demand for sarees from various segments.

With so many sarees in the market, the mountain of textile waste has grown larger than ever. This also leads to a loss of artisanal legacy, which is kept intact through these sarees.

In an effort to find a solution, Meghna Nayak built LataSita, a brand that upcycles sarees to provide classic fashion to customers. Here’s the brand’s story.

LataSita

The fabric and the craftsmanship of vintage pieces are beyond compare. This is what Meghna Nayak, a freelance journalist from Kolkata, realised a decade ago when she saw her mother sifting through her wardrobe.

A particular heirloom saree, which Meghna’s mother had inherited from her grandmother, caught her eye.

“The saree was decades old but the kind of work done on it and the fabric were unmatched. It was nothing like the ones available today. When I looked inside the wardrobe, there were hundreds of such sarees that I had never seen my mother wear,” says Meghna.

This led Meghna to ponder over what could be done with the sarees that were not worn.

She started ﻿LataSita﻿, a design studio that upcycles old sarees in an attempt to create “zero-waste” and “ethically-produced classic” outfits for women and also preserve the country’s textile legacy.

A decade ago, when Meghna started the business, ‘upcycling’ was a fancy term and a niche category with not many organised players. LataSita, which was started with Meghna’s savings of Rs 5 lakh, makes a variety of clothes such as jackets, kimonos, shrugs, kurtas, and dresses.

Sarees from the wardrobes of women—used, gifted or unworn—are the main sources of LataSita’s clothes. In 2021, Meghna scouted for sarees that were used in Durga Puja pandals across Kolkata, repurposing tonnes of fabrics which would have otherwise ended up as waste in landfills.

