Vodafone Idea's enterprise arm launches programme for digital growth of MSMEs

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of leading telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi), announced the launch of ReadyForNext, a special programme curated to help the MSMEs accelerate their growth potential.

Launched on World MSME Day on June 27, the programme was designed to help MSMEs deal with the post-pandemic impact, excessive liquidity crunch, and tectonic shifts in the business, the company stated.

According to the official release by the company, Vi Business Ready for Next programme will serve all possible needs and requirements of MSMEs that will enable them to grow at a much faster pace.

Commenting on the initiative, Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea said that small businesses need specific solutions, strong technology support, and trusted partners for sustainable growth.

“The ReadyForNext programme is our commitment to MSMEs to provide long-term solutions that will help them move ahead and build a better tomorrow. It is aimed to simplify their decision-making process and help them identify the right focus, direction and solutions for their business, to be ready for tomorrow. We expect this program to be a game-changer that will empower 250,000 MSMEs to fast track growth,” he added.

The ReadyForNext programme has been curated to help the MSMEs accelerate their growth potential.

Vi Business ReadyForNext program comprises two elements:

Digital evaluation: Vi Business, in association with Dun and Bradstreet, has developed a platform that helps MSMEs access their digital readiness, identify gaps, and take required steps to become a future-ready organisation. The ‘ReadyForNext’ evaluation process helps the business owners assess their setup across three aspects: digital customer, digital workspace, and digital business.

Exclusive MSME offers: The programme offers specialised solutions to engage with their customer base, grow their business, and maintain a digitally secure business environment. Vi Business has extended a value benefit worth Rs 20,000 and more for MSMEs to adopt digital solutions.

In addition, it also offers business advice to empower businesses to be future-ready. MSMEs could avail the limited period offers either by signing up on the website or by contacting the partner or nearest Vi Retail store.