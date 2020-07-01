World Bank to give $750M to support 15cr viable MSMEs in India

The World Bank on Wednesday said it will give $750 million budget support to 15 crore MSMEs to increase liquidity access for viable small businesses impacted by COVID-19.





During 2020 fiscal (July 2019-June 2020), World Bank has extended $5.13 billion loans to India — which is the highest in a decade. This includes $2.75 billion given in three months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.









World Bank Country Director in India Junaid Ahmad said this funding is under the multilateral lender's 'Development Policy Loan,' which is a direct budget support.





The funding would support the government's initiative to protect the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector by unlocking liquidity, strengthening non-banking financial companies and small finance banks, and enable inclusive access to financing.





Ahmad said, in the next stage of the World Bank's assistance programme for MSMEs, the multilateral lender would engage with the MSME ministry and the states to ensure capacity development at the cluster level.





"World Bank's board of executive directors has approved a $750 million MSME Emergency Response programme to support increased flow of finance into the hands of MSMEs, severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis," World Bank said in a statement.





Earlier, the lender had approved a funding of $1 billion each for social and health sector for support during the pandemic.





The World Bank in June said its Board of Executive Directors had approved a $500 million (about Rs 3,700 crore) loan to improve quality and governance of school education in six Indian states.





The board approved a loan for Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States Programme (STARS) on June 24, 2020, it said in a statement.





"Some 250 million students (between the ages of six and 17) in 1.5 million schools, and over 10 million teachers will benefit from the programme. The STARS programme builds on the long partnership between India and the World Bank (since 1994), for strengthening public school education and to support the country's goal of providing Education for All," it said.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)