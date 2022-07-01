Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has officially launched Amazon’s first Digital Kendra in the state to accelerate digitisation of local stores and small businesses in Kanpur and surrounding areas. The launch event took place on Thursday at the Loan Mela event, Lucknow in presence of Navneet Sehgal, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, MSMEs and Export Promotion, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President, Public Policy, Amazon India.

At the same event, Amazon India also signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with micro, small, and medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the Export Promotion department, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the two MoUs, ﻿Amazon﻿ will train and onboard MSMEs from the state on its Global Selling programme and help them export their unique Made in India products to customers in over 200 countries and territories across the world. Additionally, it will focus on bringing sellers registered under the one district one product (ODOP) program on Amazon.in and help them serve customers across India.

ALSO READ Amazon launches digital dukaans, pledges to digitise 1Cr SMBs by 2025

Addressing the event, CM Adityanath said that digitising small businesses and boosting exports from the state are key focus areas for the state government.

“Our state departments will work closely with Amazon for the benefit of lakhs of entrepreneurs across Uttar Pradesh. I believe that initiatives like these can help them grow their business and also contribute to growing our state’s economy to $1 trillion by 2027. We are committed to making Uttar Pradesh an attractive business and investment destination,” he added.

Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India said, “With this association with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and under the guidance and leadership of Hon’ble Shri Yogi Aditya Nath, we aim to help lakhs of local businesses in the state to benefit from technology adoption and become digital entrepreneurs. These initiatives reflect our commitment to digitise 10 million small businesses including local stores and enable $20 billion in ecommerce exports from India by 2025."

Amazon Digital Kendras are brick and mortar resource centres that will help digitise lakhs of local stores and small businesses from Kanpur and nearby areas and bring the benefits of ecommerce closer to them, according to Amazon.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti