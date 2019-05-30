This dog lover in Noida has saved over 1 lakh canines, runs a shelter on her own

They say dog is a man’s best friend, but do we treat them with the care and respect that a loyal friend deserves? Care beyond that for pets at home, and looking out for wounded and injured stray dogs on the road. For Anuradha Mishra, a resident of Noida, caring for dogs has been a natural part of her day for more than half her life. The 38-year-old has saved more than one lakh dogs till date, and also brings injured dogs into her shelter, called Hope 4 Speechless Souls.





Anuradha’s compassion for dogs began when she was only 16-years-old. Since then, she has been taking injured dogs to doctors for treatment. She told Efforts For Good,





“I used to see many dogs who are born blind or differently-abled or have been paralysed in accidents. The dog shelters thought it was better to kill them off within seconds with an injection, to relieve them from their pain and struggles. It really pained me.”





Dogs can be seen in the shelter at Hope 4 Speech shelter in Noida (Image: Efforts For Good)





Anuradha soon took up a veterinary course at Noida Animal Hospital and later booked a flat to perform surgeries on and administer treatment to injured dogs, all on her own.





However, a flat full of dogs became an issue with Anuradha’s neighbours, who forced her to move out with her dogs. This didn’t let her hopes die, and later, in 2014, she bought a plot of land in the outskirts of Noida to establish her canine shelter, ‘Hope 4 Speechless Souls’.





But caring for stray animals, though a noble cause, does not come cheap. Anuradha told Indian Women Blog,





“Their care requires lots of funds. I am dependant on friends and family. Earlier, the dogs used to rely on dog food only. But expenses were high, so we shifted to eggs, rice, and soya beans, and some dog food. Now, people are becoming aware of the organisation and our work, so help is also increasing. The organisation requires food and medicines.”









Recalling an incident, Anuradha talked about how in Delhi some miscreants were bludgeoning stray dogs for meat. One dog that Anuradha rescued was hit on the head and left to die on a cold night. She then spent sleepless nights treating the dog and looking after it. Anuradha added that today the dog has grown big and strong.





