EDITIONS
Government

Centre asks states to speed up farmer enrolment under PM-KISAN

Under the scheme, Rs 6,000 per annum is given in three equal instalments (of Rs 2,000 each) to eligible farmers.

Press Trust of India
13th Jun 2019
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

States and Union Territories should speed up the enrolment of all eligible farmers under the Rs 87,000 crore PM-KISAN scheme for the timely transfer of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday.


In a video conference with state agriculture ministers, Tomar also asked the state governments to organise village-level campaigns to cover one crore farmers under the Kisan Credit Card Scheme within the next 100 days.


Yourstory_Farmer_MSP_Punjab

The Modi 2.0 government has extended the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN), an income support scheme launched just before the Lok Sabha polls, to all 14.5 crore farmers irrespective of the size of landholdings but subject to exclusion criteria.


Under the scheme, Rs 6,000 per annum is given in three equal instalments (of Rs 2,000 each) to eligible farmers.


"Union Agriculture Minister urged all States/UTs to expedite the process of enrolment of all eligible farmer families/beneficiaries in a time-bound manner so that the benefit under PM-KISAN for the period from April to July 2019 can be transferred directly to their bank accounts," an official statement said.


The government transferred the first payment of Rs 2,000 to 3.30 crore farmers and the second instalment to 2.70 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN, which will cost over Rs 87,000 crore a year to the exchequer.


"During the video conference, it was stressed that there should be 100 percent enlistment of eligible beneficiaries by States/UT's, timely uploading of corrected data on PM-Kisan portal and establishment of proper redressal mechanism," the statement added.


Discussing in detail about the Kisan Credit Card (KCC), Tomar urged the state governments to enroll the remaining farmers by organising village-wise campaigns.


He asked the states to cover one crore farmers under the KCC within the next 100 days.


Currently, there are only 6.92 crore active KCCs against 14.5 crore farmers.


"States like Gujarat, Maharashtra, UP, Chhattisgarh, WB, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and North Eastern states have already been identified where KCC penetration was found lagging," the statement said.


KCC has been extended to farmers who are involved in activities related to animal husbandry and fisheries.

Also Read

Back to the roots: how this techie-turned farmer helped villagers embrace organic farming in Ma...

Also Read

Rajasthan to be the first Indian State to disburse paperless loans to farmers


  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Facebook makes its first investment in an Indian startup; What the future holds for Grofers

Latest Stories

How this startup is working to improve the livelihood of dairy farmers in India

by Roshni Balaji

This 22-year-old is sowing the seed for an organic future with his farming methods

by Think Change India

PM-Kisan Pension: Farmers' contribution to be Rs 100/month

by Press Trust of India

From drab to glam: The evolution of the social sector in India

by Shruti Kedia

This conservationist's pet sanctuary in Bengaluru teaches kids how to co-exist with animals

by Think Change India

How to address the challenges faced by children with Specific Learning Difficulties

by Apra Mathur

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai