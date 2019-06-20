Cyclone Fani: how you can help rebuild Odisha by participating in this fundraising event

Cyclone Fani was one of the biggest storms to hit India in the last five decades. It made landfall on May 3, 2019, in coastal Odisha and left behind a deadly trail of destruction. The cyclone that originated near the equator, gathered momentum while traversing the seas and touched a wind speed of 167-221 kilometres per hour before striking the districts of Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, and Ganjam.





Cyclone Fani caused a large scale destruction in Odisha on 3 May, 2019. Image credit: Indian Police News





The storm took more than 60 human lives and led to the evacuation of a million people across the state. The displaced folk who were shifted to shelter homes are still recouping from the loss and being provided with food and basic necessities. With lakhs of trees and electric poles uprooted during the storm, public infrastructure is still in shambles. Drinking water, electricity, transport, and telecommunication was also severely affected and is in the process of getting rebuilt.





At a time when the state government is putting in efforts to rebuild Odisha, several citizens, corporates and non-governmental organisations have joined hands to pitch in.





Public infrastructure was torn down across many districts in Odisha due to Cyclone Fani. Image credit: World Vision

Visionate is one such organisation. Founded by Ansuman Mohapatra in 2013, the startup is organising an event in Bengaluru to raise funds for those affected by Cyclone Fani.





“This is not the first time for Odisha. The state has been wrecked many times in the last few years, 1994, 1999, 2009, 2013, and 2014 being some of the timelines. We, at Visionate, felt deeply committed to the cause of restoring it. Besides, the event is also aimed at creating a sense of awareness about disaster management among the youth,” Ansuman Mohapatra, Founder and President, Visionate tells YourStory.









Specifics of the event





Poster of the fundraising event to be held on June 22, 2019 at The Humming Tree in Bengaluru.





Visionate is organising a fundraising event on June 22, 2019 (Saturday) between 7.30 pm and 12:30 am at The Humming Tree, Indiranagar, Bengaluru. The event includes awareness sessions covering the economic and social impact of natural disasters, particularly Cyclone Fani, and efforts that can be undertaken to recover from the damage.





That is not all. Visionate has also lined up a slew of power packed rock bands and rap artistes to perform at the event like Girish and the Chronicles, Thermal And A Quarter, Rapper Big Deal, Tosh Nanda, and Gauley Bhai.









The rock bands and rap artistes who will be performing at the fundraising event.





The model of implementation was such that there was no exchange of money between the stakeholders including venue as well as the performers. The ticket for the event is priced at Rs 350 and funds collected will be directly transferred to the Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.









Visionate over the years





Visionate is a youth organisation registered under Yuva Sangathan, as part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Government of India.





Its inception dates back to 2013 when Ansuman led his team to an entrepreneurship event as part of the National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN) hosted by Wadhwani Foundation at IIT Bombay. It initially began its journey as a facilitator for startups. After a few years, the team began delving into the areas of youth development, leadership, and social entrepreneurship.





The team of Visionate with Kiran Bedi (extreme right).

It has held several workshops and events in this space, including Social Responsibility Workshops at De Paul School and St. Vincent's Convent School, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in Odisha.





The organisation has also hosted sanitation and cleanliness drives in Kancheepuram and other districts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and Life Skills Development Programmes for government school teachers in collaboration with the Puducherry government.





Visionate is a voluntary, not-for-profit organisation, and raises funds for its operations through crowdfunding platforms and corporate donations, as part of CSR. Presently, it has 12 employees and a few volunteers and interns.







