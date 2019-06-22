EDITIONS
SocialStory

From former Google employee saving lakes to an acid attack survivor who inspired Deepika Padukone, the top social stories this week

Whether it is the story of one woman's courage that has inspired millions, including actor Deepika Padukone, or ways to save the environment and conserve natural resources, our social stories this week will give you plenty of feel-good vibes.

Team SS
22nd Jun 2019
15+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

This week, we bring you stories of how individuals have taken up certain solutions and methods to deal with the acute water shortage in Chennai. We also spoke to the acid attack survivor who inspired many across India, including Deepika Padukone, with her sheer fearlessness and courage.


This former Google employee is saving existing lakes from dying across India


Tamil Nadu and its capital Chennai are currently reeling under severe water crisis. The situation is so bad that organisations have requested employees to work from home in order to cut down on water usage.


Social Story

(Image: News Bugz)

As we speak of the dire issues faced by Chennai, there are some people who are trying to do their bit to save the existing natural resources. One such person is a former Google employee who has restored 39 lakes and 48 ponds across India till date.


Engineer-turned-farmer uses Miyawaki method to grow trees in cities


The Miyawaki method is a concept developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki. In this method, only native varieties of trees are selected in ratios over the commercial forestry. These are grown in sequence, which requires no maintenance after a period, and is 100 percent self-sustainable.


Social Story

Shubhendu Sharma (Image:Edex Live)

Following this method is Shubhendu Sharma, Founder of Afforestt, a Bengaluru-based organisation trying to bring back our lost forests. The team uses the Miyawaki method to build a forest on a small patch of land.


Ways you can conserve water at home


Water is not a resource that can be taken for granted. Year after year, India has been staring at a water crisis characterised by groundwater depletion, contamination of rivers, and mismanagement of drinking water.


Rain Barrel

A rain barrel is a traditional yet effective method to conserve water. (Image: Shutterstock)

Also Read

Makers of Ulta Chata, a green solution to harvest rain water and solar energy, get funded

As you might only be aware of the rainwater harvesting method, here are a few other ways to save water at your home.


The acid attack survivor that inspired millions


Chhapaak, the much-anticipated Bollywood movie starring Deepika Padukone, may give Laxmi Agarwal and her cause more visibility, but her inspiring crusade has brought hope to acid attack survivors, time and again, for a while now.


The movie is inspired by 28-year-old Laxmi Agarwal, a survivor of a brutal hate crime and acid attack, which has shaped her life’s mission - to help acid attack survivors find jobs, and lead independent and dignified lives.


laxmi

Laxmi Agarwal (before and after the acid attack)

Also Read

Stronger than ever, acid attack survivors are moving more than mountains


In a conversation with SocialStory, we unfold the life of Laxmi and the moments that helped her beat the odds.


Tackling water crisis, one lake at a time


If you have been following news and all the latest updates, you would know the dire situation Chennai is going through due to acute water shortage. But the State’s capital isn’t alone, as many rural areas in Tamil Nadu have been facing a similar situation for the past few years.


Social Story

Saravanan Thiyagarajan (Image: Edex Live)

After witnessing the situation, 36-year-old Saravanan Thiyagarajan decided to take up matter into his hands to conserve water. In 2017, he founded ‘Wake Our Lake’ to rejuvenate lakes. It provides guidelines to conserve water bodies, revive lakes, and the vegetation surrounding it.


Also Read

Meet the Noida-based engineer who is reviving dying lakes to help avert India’s water crisis


15+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team SS

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Indian startups raise $220 million this week; Google Neighbourly becomes more social

Latest Stories

Report by SBI says upcoming Budget may provide long term measures for agri sector

by Press Trust of India

This 58-year-old woman from Nashik is turning old newspapers into art in the fight against paper waste

by Think Change India

This Assamese startup is giving a lifeline to northeast Indian handicrafts by taking them global

by Anya George

This law student helps your deceased pets live on by planting trees in their memory

by Think Change India

Apply to be part of India’s first disability focussed startup accelerator’s Summer Cohort

by Krishna Reddy

Cyclone Fani: how you can help rebuild Odisha by participating in this fundraising event

by Roshni Balaji

Partner Events

Date
Tue Jun 25 2019

Workshop with CAIF - Supply Chain Transparency: Blockchain for Circular Fashion

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

Make-a-Thon: India's Biggest Growth-Product Hackathon

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore