Odisha will plant six crore saplings to restore green cover lost to Cyclone Fani

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s government aims to plant around six crore saplings this monsoon. For this, plants will be distributed in institutes and organisations, and among the public.

6th Jul 2019
Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Odisha at a wind speed of about 200 kmph on May 3, wreaked havoc in the state. The cyclone is estimated to have destroyed property worth Rs 11,000 crore, and the government has been working overtime since then to restore infrastructure. Apart from material property, more than 10 million trees were uprooted and Odisha is now looking at restoring its lost green cover.


In a recent announcement, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said his government plans to plant around six crore saplings during this monsoon season. The process would include distribution of saplings in institutes and organisations, and among the public.


Social Story

Image: Odisha Sun Times

“About 22 lakh trees have been damaged in Cyclone Fani. The state's forest department will plant six crore saplings during this rainy season,” said Patnaik, according to a report in Business Standard.


The Chief Minister said this during his speech at the Vanamahostav organised at Rajbhawan UP school. He also mentioned that around 80 lakh trees would be planted under the Post Fani Coastal Shelter Belt this year itself, reported UNI India.


Other plantation programmes under way include the Green Mahanandi Mission, Ama Jungle Yojana, Sacred Groves, and Green Odisha Mission.

Helping hands


Stressing on the importance of students’ participation, Patnaik said, “If trees exist, our environment will sustain. If the environment remains unhampered, we will be healthy. If we take care of trees, trees will take care of us. I appeal to the public, particularly children, to join the plantation programme and help in building a green and beautiful Odisha.”


The government isn’t working alone to reclaim the lost greenery. NGOs like Unmukt Foundation are also trying to restore uprooted trees through its Green Army Drive. With a team of 30 full-time volunteers, the foundation alone restored more than 1,300 trees in Bhubaneswar alone.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com.

Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

