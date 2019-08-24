From inclusive workplace policies in Flipkart to tackling plastic waste - top social stories of this week

The idea that minor acts contribute to milestones is best understood with practice. Fittingly, stories published this week include initiatives where individuals like Sunil Robert Vuppula relaying hope one talk at a time and Flipkart looking out for the minorities by creating employment opportunities for the differently-abled people.





This Noida startup is fighting pollution by providing biodiesel as an alternative





In the coming financial year, India’s oil consumption is estimated to touch 86 MMT. Out of this, 26 percent is estimated to be consumed by the non-transport industry such as power generation, agriculture, and mobile towers, according to Prasan Surana, Co-founder of Synergy Teletech.





Navneet Agarwal (left) and Prasan Surana (right)

Looking at the rising pollution levels in India and across the world, and to promote the use of biofuels, Prasan (35) and Navneet Agarwal (39) started Synergy Teletech in 2018. The Noida-based startup is delivering indigenous 100 percent biofuel to its consumers at their doorstep.





So far, the startup claims to have delivered eight lakh litres of biodiesel. At present, it has operations in Faridabad and Gurugram, besides Noida and NCR.





How Flipkart’s inclusive workplace policies are empowering the differently-abled





Ecommerce major Flipkart’s logistics arm Ekart has introduced a distinct programme for the people with disabilities, called eDAB (Ekartians with Different Abilities) - in 2017.





After spending three months to ascertain existing gaps and the kind of training that would be needed for the differently-abled, the programme includes classroom and on-the-job training.





Just like Flipkart, many other firms have started promoting an inclusive work culture. Image Credit: Shutterstock

At present, the company employs over 300 differently-abled people across the supply chain, including sorters, pickers, packers, and delivery executives.





Flipkart says it is an attempt to provide equal platform and challenge stereotypes surrounding their special needs. It has also introduced sensitivity programmes for all employees to ensure that PwDs are treated as equal.





Meet the man who went from the brink of suicide to inspiring young adults with his never-give-up attitude





Sunil Robert Vuppula’s is a story of overcoming fears and playing to one’s strength. He was 12 when his father lost a high-paying job and had to work as a door-to-door salesperson in Eureka Forbes to continue his studies.





But since he was pulled away from sitting on the railway track in an attempt at suicide at 16, Sunil has gained a different perspective on life and decided to make a difference to the people around him.





Sunil Robert Vuppula





Now aged 50, Sunil is a writer, motivational speaker, marathoner, and an advocate of social change. Also ringing in his 25th year as a global executive, he holds the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Digitate, an IT company in the US.





And drawing from his experience of poverty and depression, he resolved on spread hope and cheer among the dejected and depressed.





After scaling Everest base camp, this 9-year-old boy from Pune has summited Mt Kilimanjaro





At an age when most kids are shuttling between study and play, a 9-year-old boy has set a record. Advait Bhartia, a resident from Pune, recently scaled Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa.









The mountain - 4,900 metres from the base and 5,885 metres above sea level - is situated in Tanzania and is the highest peak in Africa. Advait climbed the peak in seven days; his expedition ended on July 31.





Advait’s daily training routine included one hour of swimming, and playing football, cricket, and tennis for cardiovascular training. He also began parkour (military obstacle training) and climbed 100 floors as part of his regimen.





This duo from Bengaluru is tackling plastic waste by renting cutleries





According to the UN, the world has generated more than 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic since the early 1950s, and out of this, 60 percent have either ended up inland or ocean.





From banning single-use plastic to opting for biodegradable products, many countries and individuals have taken steps to tackle the issue.





And making a difference in this front is Bengaluru-based Rishita Sharma and Lakshmi Sankaran. The duo is making a difference through an initiative called Rent-a-Cutlery since 2016.





Rishita Sharma (left) and Lakshmi Sankaran (right) (Image: NDTV)

Started with the concept of reducing waste, this cutlery bank aims to reduce disposable paper plates and cups as well. It has six branches across the city at present.





As an alternative, the bank now provides steel plates, glasses, spoons, and bowls, and charges for each set. For instance, each set comprising all the cutleries like stainless steels and cups will cost Rs 15.





The bank has managed to reduce cutlery waste in almost 200 events across Bengaluru to date. What makes them unique is the fact that they use only bio-enzymes prepared at home to clean the plates and cups.









