Think Change India

This Pune-based engineer helped 32 Kashmiri women reunite with their families

Pune-based Harminder Singh Ahluwalia went live on Facebook on August 5 asking all Kashmiris living outside to either contact him or take the shelter in their nearby Gurudwaras.

Think Change India
23rd Aug 2019
Since the abolition of Article 370 and 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir, restrictions have been imposed on all communication channels across the area. As a result, people who live outside the state or country, but have families in the area, are having a difficult time connecting with them.


But people like Harminder Singh Ahluwalia are helping in more ways than one. A software engineer by profession, Pune-based Hariminder went live on Facebook on August 5, asking all the Kashmiris leaving outside the union territory to either contact him or take the shelter in nearby Gurudwaras.


Social Story

Harminder Singh Ahluwalia with the Kashmiri girls (Image: Indian Express)

How world's most popular cricket bats are made in the valleys of Kashmir

The post went viral and around 32 Kashmiri women who were trying to reach home contacted him.


In a conversation with the Indian Express, Harminder said,

“I got a call from a woman named Rukaya and she told me that there were 32 Kashmiri girls, all from underprivileged families, just waiting to get back home because of the recent government moves in Kashmir.”

These women were enrolled in a nursing training and placement programme in Pune under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana. They are all aged between 17 and 32.


social story

The group of girls on their way to their homes in Kashmir (Image: Indian Express)

Once Rejected by IIT, Kashmir's 23-year-old Athar Khan gets second rank in IAS exams

The group sought help from the state government, who told them they could help them reach Srinagar but the women couldn’t afford to pay for it.


According to Storypick, Harminder started online campaigns and tried arranging funds for the girls.


He recalls,

“A Sikh businessman was quick to contact me and sponsored the air tickets for the girls and four volunteers.”


Social Story

Reunion (Image: Indian Express)

With their help, the group soon reached Srinagar and with the assistance of the Army, each was escorted to their respective homes.


Harminder said that he decided to help these women because after the Pulwama terror attack, Kashmiris outside the state were being targeted, and he didn’t want the same thing to happen to these women.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

