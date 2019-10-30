This man took his 70-year-old mother on a scooter ride across 20 states, moves Anand Mahindra

How far will you go to keep your mother happy? Small displays of affection are usually all that a mom seeks, but Dakshinmurthy Krishna Kumar went for a grand gesture. The 39-year-old from Mysuru took his 70-year-old mother, Choodarathna, on a pilgrimage. Sure, sounds sweet, but what is so special about this, you may ask.





What’s noteworthy, and heartwarming no less, is that Dakshinmurthy took his septuagenarian mother along on a scooter ride across 20 states, including, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Tamil Nadu, since 2018.





Dakshinmurthy Krishna Kumar along with his 70-year-old mother (Image: New Indian Express)





According to Dakshinmurthy, this is the second leg of ‘Mathru Seva Sankalpa Yatra’, covering 48,100 km on his 20-year-old Bajaj Chetak scooter. Dakshinmurthy also took his mother on the same scooter to Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar.





Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said,





“We never stayed in any hotels or lodges, instead sought out mutts to rest our aching bodies. I only had to fix a puncture after having covered 16,000km.”





To ensure his old mother was not hurt on the trip, Dakshinmurthy had modified the scooter, and the carrier on it was stocked with all the essentials, including fruit, cucumber, beaten rice, knife, raincoats, and mattress, among other necessities.





After Dakshinmurthy’s father passed away four years ago, his mother was leading a lonely life in Mysuru. At that time, Dakshinmurthy was working as a corporate team leader in Bengaluru. On his visits back home, he understood what she was going through.









He explained,





“In the joint family system, my mother’s role was confined to the kitchen until the death of my father. I decided that my mother deserves not only quality time from her only son, but also a dignified life for all the sacrifices she has made. The Hindu scriptures also emphasise this.”





According to NDTV, word regarding this awe-inspiring ride spread so much, thanks to social media, that Anand Mahindra took to Twitter. Moved by the love and adventurous spirit shared by this mother-son duo, he said,





“A beautiful story. About the love for a mother but also about the love for a country... Thank you for sharing this Manoj. If you can connect him to me, I’d like to personally gift him a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT so he can drive his mother in a car on their next journey.”









(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)





Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.







