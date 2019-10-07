A

This Mumbai couple set up a food kiosk at the break of dawn to support their ageing domestic help

This Gujarati couple, who work at a multinational firm, set up their food stall at 4:00 AM to raise funds by dishing out poha, upma, parathas, and idlis.

By Think Change India
7th Oct 2019
Joining the government in tackling poverty and a concomitant lack of access to basic healthcare, many individuals and NGOs have come forward in recent times to address the issue, like this MBA couple from Mumbai.


This Gujrati couple, who work at a multinational firm, set up their food stall at 4:00 AM outside the Kandvali station in Mumbai to sell dishes like poha, upma, parathas, and idlis.


According to The Logical Indian, the kiosk has been set up by Ashwini Shenoy Shah and her husband to aid their 55-year-old ageing domestic help and her husband who suffers from paralysis.


Social Story

Ashwini Shenoy Shah with her husband Ankush Aagam Shah (Image: Facebook)

The couple got famous when a Facebook user, Deepali Bhatia, stopped at their stall to have some food and decided to share the experience on her Facebook timeline.


“In the rushing world of Mumbai, where we rarely have time to stop and think, here are two superheros who think more for someone then themselves….. Early morning on October 2, in hunt of good food, we landed on a stall right outside Kandivali station and we reached a small stall selling poha, upma, parathas, and idlis. Looking at the sellers, who looked like they were from a Gujarati family, and after trying some food, I asked them how come they are selling food on road. I was so thrilled and touched to hear what came to me as *One of my most inspiring Act of Kindness* [sic],” her post reads.


The post has so far received more than 11,000 likes and has been shared more than 4,800 times on the social media platform, reports News 18. Netizens also applauded Ashwini in the comments section and said, "Great Job...Hats off."


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Authors
Think Change India
