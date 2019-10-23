A

This IIT-Delhi alum's nanosatellite telescope can capture high-resolution images at lower costs

This telescope’s satellite imaging system is geared for high-resolution captures, matching the resolution of images taken by the full-frame, lens-based, or concave mirror systems used in today’s telescopes.

By Think Change India
23rd Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Angika Bulbul, a PhD candidate at Ben-Gurion University (BGU), Israel, has recently come up with a unique innovation: a telescope consisting of small carton-sized cameras that can capture images from space.


This telescope’s satellite imaging system is geared for high-resolution captures, matching the resolution of images taken by the full-frame, lens-based, or concave mirror systems used in today’s telescopes.


Besides, reports have stated, this innovation could revolutionise the economics of space exploration, astronomy, aerial photography, and other space-based operations as well.


social story

Representational Image (Image: Edex Live)

Also Read

Meet Katie Bouman, the young scientist who worked on the algorithm that helped create the image...


Speaking on the research that went into this project, Angika, who hails from Bhagalpur in Bihar and is an alumna of NIT Calicut and IIT-Delhi, told Edex Live,


“Several previous assumptions about long-range photography were incorrect. We found that you only need a small part of a telescope lens to obtain quality images. Even by using the perimeter aperture of a lens, as low as 0.43 percent, we managed to obtain similar image resolution compared to the full aperture area of mirror or lens-based imaging systems.”


The research is also expected to bring down the cost, material, and time needed for building large optical space telescopes with large curved mirrors.


According to Tech Explorist, the research team has built a miniature laboratory model that consists of a circular array of sub-apertures. This would enable the setup to demonstrate the synthetic marginal aperture with revolving telescopes (SMART) system capabilities.


In the Edex report, Angika explains,


"In the upcoming development, we are working towards to improve the power efficiency of our telescopic system. This is because we know all the telescope receives very few lights from astronomical bodies resulting in low signal to noise ratio (SNR), for better reconstruction of the image, and here we are working on the improvement of power efficiency.”


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Also Read

[Tech30] This spacetech startup by former ISRO scientists can put small satellites in orbit wit...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This IIT professor who once taught Raghuram Rajan is now working for tribals

Think Change India

Quitting her job as fashion designer, this girl is now earning in lakhs through goat-rearing

Think Change India

Meet Jadav Payeng, the man who single-handedly planted an entire forest

Think Change India

Stepping into big shoes – 10 young tech innovators from India you must know about

सौरभ राय
Daily Capsule
India catches up with China in the unicorn race (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet the 49-year-old woman whose green initiative won her UNESCO award

Think Change India

These 5 startups will inspire you to go green with their eco-friendly ways

Urvi Jacob

Here’s how ILSS helps corporate leaders build a second career in social sector

Krishna Reddy

Meet the man who travelled 500 km to donate blood

Think Change India

Why it’s time to nurture leadership for India’s development sector

Anu Prasad

This volunteer-run organisation is solving mental health problems in rural Jharkhand

Village Square

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore