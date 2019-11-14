This woman from West Bengal sold jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh and took a Rs 3 lakh loan to take care of 400 stray dogs

At a time when many animal cruelty cases are being reported, this woman stands out as a stark contrast. Despite the lack of support, Nilanjana Biswas from West Bengal spends Rs 40,000 a month to take care of 400 stray dogs in her locality.

By Think Change India
14th Nov 2019
A 45-year-old woman from Nadia district in West Bengal is in the news after selling jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh and taking a bank loan of Rs 3 lakh to look after 400 strays in her area.


Nilanjana Biswas spends almost Rs 40,000 a month on these canines, for their food, medicines and care. She is alone in her battle to rescue these dogs, who are otherwise ignored and left to fend for themselves.


She does not have many helping hands in her endeavour; her neighbour constantly harasses her because of this initiative and her husband, Bhabotosh Biswas, an industrialist, also does not offer much support. In fact, apart from her son and college-going daughter, most people are dismissive of what she is doing.


Social Story

Nilanjana Biswas (Image: Facebook)

Also Read

This self-taught vet in Kolkata has treated over 2,500 stray dogs in his own home


Nilanjana’s initiative began with a few stray dogs way back in 2014. Today she cares for 400 of them, supported by three workers who prepare and distribute food, which includes, chicken and rice, to street dogs. This costs her about Rs 10,000 a month reports News 18.


She said,


“I bought only one dog, that is Jui; the rest are from streets or given by known persons. But all of them are dear to me.”


According to The Logical Indian, Nilanjana’s home has a refrigerator used to store food for dogs. Once the food is cooked, a worker puts the food in big pots that are loaded into an e-rckshaw. Two members use the e-rickshaw to move around and serve food to the strays.



Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com.


Authors
Think Change India
