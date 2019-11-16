Deputy Collector from TN hosts eco-friendly wedding for her son; uses handkerchief as wedding invite

Selvamathi Venkatesh, Deputy Collector in Kancheepuram, distributed wedding cards printed on handkerchiefs, using other eco-friendly alternatives at the wedding.

By Think Change India
16th Nov 2019
Weddings are a large and grand affair in India. Everyone has their own preference and style when it comes to celebrating the most special day of their life.


But now there is a growing trend in India and across the world with millennials opting for environmental-friendly weddings. From eco-friendly invitations and using organic flowers and potted plants for decorations to going plastic-free and donating leftover meals to charities, people are leaving no stone unturned to make the most important day of their life a green affair. 


Keeping all this in mind, Selvamathi Venkatesh, the Special Deputy Collector in Kancheepuram, and native of Trichy, planned an environment-friendly wedding for her son.


Social Story

The wedding invitation printed on handkerchiefs (Image: New Indian Express)

For the wedding invitations, instead of printing wedding cards, she sent the invites by getting them printed on handkerchiefs.


Speaking to New Indian Express, she said,


“Wedding cards are extremely expensive, and they are thrown into the dumpster a day after the wedding. I always used to feel bad when I saw fancy wedding cards, as they serve no purpose. Therefore, we designed the card on a cloth. After two to three washes, the print will fade away, and it will look like a regular handkerchief”.


These invitations were kept in small pouches embedded with attractive designs, which could be used by the guests later.


Another big waste generator at weddings are the plastic cups and tissue papers. Instead of using disposable plates and glasses, Selvamathi decided to use banana leaves to serve food and steel tumblers for water, reports The Logical Indian. They also used cotton towels in place of tissues.


The return gift was also very thoughtful as the guests were handed over seed balls, which included vegetables, neem trees, and teak trees.


wedding
The cover in which the seed balls were given also had instructions on how to plant those seed balls.


And the green touch seems also to be present at many celebrity weddings as well. Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception in Bengaluru a year ago was also a ‘green’ event. All the tableware used at the reception was biodegradable.


Actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja sent out e-invites for their wedding, and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma sent out a sapling with their wedding invite.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Authors
Think Change India
