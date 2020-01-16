Daughter of a tea seller, Nandini Agasara clinches gold medal for Telangana in Khelo India Youth Games 2020

In the event, Nandini jumped a distance of 5.65 metres in the U-17 long jump event to clinch the gold. She was followed by Nirma Asari from Gujarat and Abhirami Balakrishna VM from Kerala, who bagged the second and third positions.

By Think Change India
16th Jan 2020
  • +0
We all have heard of many rags to riches stories. One of them is cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal, who once sold pani puri to make a living. He was later picked by the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming IPL season.


Similarly, Nandini Agasara, the daughter of a tea seller, clinched a gold medal for Telangana in the U-17 long jump event in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020, in Guwahati on Saturday. The young athlete’s father used to work two jobs a day to make ends meet. From donning the hat of a security guard to setting up a tea stall at Kapran, Secunderabad.


Social Story

Image: Siasat

In a conversation with Telangana Today, Nandini said,


“I bestow this medal to my father and my coaches, Ramesh, Nagaraj, and Praveen sir. My nana (father) saved every penny to help me pursue my career. He never said no to my dreams to run in big meets. Both of my parents sacrificed a lot for me. We stay in a small one-bedroom with two of my younger brothers.”


According to Siasat, two-years-ago, her coach from Kendriya Vidyalaya school motivated her. After witnessing her capabilities, the coach offered to train her, following which she participated in many competitions. She was also referred to the Dronacharya awardee N Ramesh for further training, following her consistent performance.


“She has the potential to come good at big events. I had no hesitation to take her when she ran at the ground. She is a good all-round athlete and can win medals for the country in the future,” N Ramesh told the Siasat.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

