An unknown businessman in Aizwal clears four strangers’ loans, pays bank Rs 10 lakh

The samaritan from the North-eastern state of Mizoram cleared the loans on the condition that his identity remains anonymous

By Think Change India
19th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

A businessman from Aizawl, Mizoram, decided to help close the loan accounts of four people – three of whom were women – by transferring Rs 9,96,365 to the SBI.  


His intention to carry out this act was out of sheer goodwill as he chose to remain anonymous, except for a few employees at the State Bank of India’s (SBI) Aizawl branch, who are aware of the samaritan’s identity. 


According to sources, the said businessman offered the aid only on the condition that he would not gain any publicity or attention from the press for his act of benevolence.


“Three of us at our bank branch have known this gentleman for some time. So, he visited us the other day to tell us about his intention. He said if we select some people who had availed loans to be self-reliant by mortgaging property but are struggling to repay, he will make the payment. He had limited the help to Rs 10 lakh,” said Sheryl Vanchhong, Assistant General Manager, SBI Aizawal branch, to The New Indian Express.


money

Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

Also Read

Pandemic Heroes: Meet the Odisha mountaineer who turned vegetable vendor to help the elderly amid coronavirus


These four people were chosen by the bank based on their income via petty trade, and their difficulty amid the lockdown ensued by the coronavirus pandemic. Once they were squared on, the businessman transferred the money online. 


The bank called the beneficiaries the next day, and the property documents they had mortgaged were returned. When the process was revealed to them, they felt the utmost gratitude for the stranger. 


One of the beneficiaries Muana L Fanai thanked the man on social media, mentioning his setbacks and his difficulty in paying off the loan he availed for poultry farming.


"This is the first time that he made the help anonymous. He has helped a lot of people in the past. He is an important customer of SBI, and is well known in our bank circles,” added Sheryl, according to India Times.

 


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: This Bengaluru doctor received the most heart-warming welcome by her neighbours

Think Change India

10 lesser-known Indians Google celebrated with doodles

Shruti Kedia

Blue skies, clean air: how the coronavirus lockdown is rejuvenating our environment

Roshni Balaji

This dhaba in Bihar provides free meals to returning migrant labourers

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
Entrepreneurship isn’t a short walk, says Ronnie Screwvala
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

This dhaba in Bihar provides free meals to returning migrant labourers

Think Change India

Pune-based auto-rickshaw driver foregoes wedding expenditure to provide meals to migrant labourers

Think Change India

This Delhi startup is saving water with sustainable sanitation solutions

Roshni Balaji

Govt procurement portal GeM adds 4,316 products made by tribal communities

Press Trust of India

Pandemic Heroes: This 12-year-old Hyderabad girl has supplied over 2,000 ration kits to the needy

Shreya Pothula

This 26-year-old is making value out of waste and paving way for a greener environment

Roshni Balaji

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India