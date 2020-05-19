An unknown businessman in Aizwal clears four strangers’ loans, pays bank Rs 10 lakh

A businessman from Aizawl, Mizoram, decided to help close the loan accounts of four people – three of whom were women – by transferring Rs 9,96,365 to the SBI.





His intention to carry out this act was out of sheer goodwill as he chose to remain anonymous, except for a few employees at the State Bank of India’s (SBI) Aizawl branch, who are aware of the samaritan’s identity.





According to sources, the said businessman offered the aid only on the condition that he would not gain any publicity or attention from the press for his act of benevolence.





“Three of us at our bank branch have known this gentleman for some time. So, he visited us the other day to tell us about his intention. He said if we select some people who had availed loans to be self-reliant by mortgaging property but are struggling to repay, he will make the payment. He had limited the help to Rs 10 lakh,” said Sheryl Vanchhong, Assistant General Manager, SBI Aizawal branch, to The New Indian Express.





These four people were chosen by the bank based on their income via petty trade, and their difficulty amid the lockdown ensued by the coronavirus pandemic. Once they were squared on, the businessman transferred the money online.





The bank called the beneficiaries the next day, and the property documents they had mortgaged were returned. When the process was revealed to them, they felt the utmost gratitude for the stranger.





One of the beneficiaries Muana L Fanai thanked the man on social media, mentioning his setbacks and his difficulty in paying off the loan he availed for poultry farming.





"This is the first time that he made the help anonymous. He has helped a lot of people in the past. He is an important customer of SBI, and is well known in our bank circles,” added Sheryl, according to India Times.





