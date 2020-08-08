From a centenarian surviving the pandemic to saving bonded labourers — this week’s top social stories

This week, SocialStory saw the successful recovery of a 110-year-old woman from COVID-19, and Kargil veteran Mohan Raju’s efforts to provide education to the unprivileged, and more.

By Team SS
8th Aug 2020
When the coronavirus pandemic struck the European nations of Italy and Spain earlier this year, people above the age of 60 and with underlined comorbidities were the first ones to lose their lives.


The World Health Organisation (WHO) also outlined that people belonging to this age group are most susceptible to the deadly virus. However, several octogenarians and centenarians have defied the pandemic, and have emerged stronger on the other side. Among them is a 110-year-old lady from Chitradurga.


This week, SocialStory also covered the story of a 19-year-old girl from Odisha who saved 6,000 bonded labourers from the brick kilns in Tamil Nadu.


Here are the top social stories of the week:

110-year-old woman from Chitradurga wins battle against COVID-19

Many octogenarians and older generations have been showing splendid recoveries to COVID-19. In a cause for cheer, a woman said to be 110-years-old has recovered from the virus, and was discharged on Saturday in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka.


Siddamma

110-year-old Siddamma (Image: The Quint)


According to health officials, Siddamma, who stays in the police quarters, has five children, 17 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.

Also Read

A 105-year-old woman becomes Kerala's oldest COVID-19 survivor

Meet the brave 19-year-old from Odisha who rescued over 6,000 bonded labourers in Tamil Nadu

Under the bonded labour practice, which is quite prevalent in India, a large number of labourers are promised a sum of money for labour work for a duration of time, anywhere between six months to uncountable years.


Manasi Bariha

Manasi Bariha (Image: The Better India)

While many NGOs have been fighting against this evil, Odisha’s Manasi Bariha, who was trafficked by an agent, has helped rescue more than 6,000 labourers trapped in different brick kilns in Tamil Nadu.


Meet Kargil veteran Mohan Raju, who is providing education to children in memory of his daughter

In 1999, army veteran Mohan Raju was on the battlefront in the Kargil sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Recalling the intense conflict of 1999, he says, “It was on a sudden notice that our regiment packed the arms and ammunition for Kargil. Within 24 hours, we headed for the Dras sector to face one of the most difficult times of our lives.”

Mohan Raju

Mohan Raju with the students of the schools in Channapatna

At present, the 57-year-old veteran is helping the underprivileged community. In fact, in memory of his daughter Geetha, Mohan has started Sree Kumari Geetha Memorial Charitable and Education Trust in 2011.

The charitable trust educates and empowers underprivileged children from urban slums in Bengaluru, and also serves the impoverished as a manner of social welfare.

Also Read

Pandemic Heroes: This IIT-Delhi alumnus, who worked with the UN, is now reaching out to the needy amidst COVID-19

This NGO is helping the underprivileged with food, hygiene kits during COVID-19

Mumbai-based non-profit organisation Samarpan was founded in 2016 by Ruma Bhargava — a doctor-turned-public-health-professional — currently working with the International Red Cross Society.

Samarpan

Samarpan primarily works in the education and healthcare sectors

She started the NGO with the support of her sister Megha Bhargava, Deputy Income Tax Commissioner in Mumbai, and many other doctors and civil servants.

During the lockdown, the organisation distributed over 18 lakh meals to the underprivileged in different parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Apart from this, it has also given more than 28,000 ration kits and other essentials items, including masks, gloves, sanitisers, as well as sanitary napkins. It is also helping women SHGs find a livelihood in these trying times.


What students, teachers, and academicians have to say about National Education Policy

On July 29, 2020, the Union Cabinet announced a new National Education Policy (NEP) for India. The policy is directed towards revamping learning practices both at school and higher education institutions. In fact, it is a radical departure from the 34-year-old National Policy on Education formulated in 1986

One of the most transformational reforms is that of ousting the 10+2 structure of school curriculums with a 5+3+3+4 approach.

national education policy

National Education Policy


Additionally, the adoption of mother tongue as the medium of instruction till at least Class 5, practical and application-based board exams, multiple entries and exit points for courses, as well as better flexibility in choosing academic streams, have been introduced as part of the new policy.

SocialStory spoke to students, teachers, career counsellors, and other academic administrators, all of whom welcomed the move but hinted at some concerns too.

(Edited by Suman Singh )

