Surat builder provides shelter to 42 needy families amid COVID-19

Several migrant workers and daily wage labourers in India have been struggling to earn a livelihood in the past few months. The looming economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the sudden loss of jobs has further plunged people into poverty.





Low income families living in urban areas are also facing unprecedented times with most of them finding it hard to even pay rent.

Bhalani (right) has provided accommodation to more than 42 families so far. Photo credits: ANI/Twitter

With an aim to help such individuals, Prakash Bhalani, a Surat-based builder is offering accommodation in his own building by charging a nominal maintenance fee of Rs 1,500. The man who has always believed in giving back to the society, said that he would be more than happy to provide shelter to the poor for as long as they want.





“During the phase of Unlock 1, just after the lockdown lifted, people were still struggling at work. Many of them did not have work. Their businesses were affected. They are still struggling to make ends meet. Many of them were not able to pay rent,” Bhalani told ANI.

Gujarat: Prakash Bhalani, a Surat based builder has accommodated 42 families who are facing financial crisis due to #COVID19 & are unable to pay rent, at his constructed buildings. He says, "We are charging Rs 1500 as maintenance fee. People can stay here as long as they want." pic.twitter.com/APFWHaSaFx — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020

Bhalani was first approached by a resident of Surat for a room to place his baggage while he was shifting to another nearby village. Bhalani readily agreed. In the meanwhile, he also realised that many others like him would be wanting shelter.





Asha Nimavat, one of the present occupants of Bhalani’s Rudraksh Lake Palace, says,





“My husband's business was not doing well so we were not able to pay our rent. Our landlord asked us to leave the house. Later, we were leaving for our village and meanwhile, we came across an advertisement of Rudraksh Lake Palace. We then contacted builder.”





According to the New Indian Express, Bhalani has arranged a place of stay for more than 42 families so far.

“There are a total of 92 flats here and the remaining flats will also be given to people in need,” Bhalani added.









