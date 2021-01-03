Many of us cherish the smell of new books and the crunch of a pencil being sharpened. But have you ever wondered about the origin of these products and their ecological impact?





It is estimated that 24 trees produce one tonne of standard office paper—that’s one tree felled for every 10,000-20,000 sheets. Every tree that’s cut down depletes the earth’s oxygen levels and contributes to global warming through deforestation, made worse by constantly rising pollution levels.





While pencil and paper will continue to be in use, they now come in now sustainable and eco-friendly versions too. From placing a seed in every pencil to using recycled material for printing new notebooks, several startups and even large stationery companies are doing their bit for a greener future.





We list some eco-friendly stationery you can choose for your scribbles and doodles in the new year.

Goli Soda

Goli Soda's newspaper pencils (Image: Twitter)

Chennai-based Goli Soda offers a range of products that are eco-friendly, sustainable, and made from upcycled materials: from accessories and bath products to toys and games.





It stocks a range of stationery products, including bookmarks, gifting items, photo albums, notebooks, and journals - all made from recycled handmade paper - along with pencils made from recycled newspapers.





Other eco-friendly products are pens and pencils that can be planted in the soil, crayons, and leatherette pads made from recycled cotton fabric. Each of these products are affordably priced. While the pens and pencils cost anywhere between Rs 125 and Rs 200, the leatherette pads cost about Rs 245. You can find these products on their online store.





Stone Sapphire’s Sk’oodle

Sk'oodle's plantable pencils

Stationery brand Sk’oodle, owned by Stone Sapphire India Pvt Ltd, has launched eco-friendly, paper-rolled pencils that come with great packaging at affordable rates. The pencils are made from recycled paper and include ready-to-sow seeds of chilli, tomato, coriander, fenugreek and mustard. All the products are child-friendly and made from non-toxic materials.





Sk’oodle was founded in 2014 and claims to be the top sustainable stationery brand in India. Their eco-friendly pencils range from Rs 50 to Rs 99, with plantable ones being more expensive. They can be purchased from their online store.

Faber-Castell

Faber-Castell's paper plantable pencils

Global stationery company Faber-Castell has come up with paper pencils made of recycled paper and containing soluble seeds encased in their base to be planted in soil. A pack of eight pencils is priced at Rs 90 and is available at local stores and on ecommerce platforms.





In addition to being eco-friendly, the pencils are crafted to give a fine and dark text to ensure smooth handwriting and experience, according to Sushil Mantri, Director of Faber-Castell India.





The Sagez

Image: The Sagez Facebook

Bengaluru-based startup The Sagez aims to empower people towards a sustainable and green life. It manufactures a range of eco-friendly products and stationery that can be delivered safely to your doorsteps.





Their eco-friendly pens and pencils, made from recycled paper, have a seed at one end and can be planted in soil. Their books are made of seed paper—recycled paper with seeds embedded in them that can be planted after use. The pencils cost about Rs 10 per piece, the notebooks about Rs 150, and loose seed papers about Rs 25. These can be purchased from their online store on Facebook.

ALSO READ How conscious consumerism is forcing brands to go green

bioQ

Eco gift tray (Image: bioQ 'Eco Shop')

Delhi-based bioQ offers eco-friendly stationery items without compromising on aesthetics or functionality. The startup is focused on creating sustainable raw materials and a sustainable end-to-end supply chain.





It stocks a range of eco-friendly, “plantable” products, including diaries, gift trays, calendars, and stationery kits. A pack of playing cards made from eco-friendly paper is another unique product. Products range from Rs 198 (seed pencils) to about Rs 799 (eco gift tray) and are available on the ‘Eco Shop’ of bioQ’s website.