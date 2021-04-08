Over 8 crore anti-COVID vaccine doses administered in India

By Press Trust of India|6th Apr 2021
Eight states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala -- account for 60 per cent of the cumulative vaccine doses given till morning.
The cumulative number of anti-coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed eight crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

COVID vaccine

According to the health ministry, India's total active caseload has reached 7,41,830, which is 5.89 percent of the country's total infections.

(Image source: Pixabay)

COVID-19 vaccine: precautions to be taken before and after the jab


Eight states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala -- account for 60 percent of the cumulative vaccine doses given till morning. Meanwhile, the ministry said Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab have shown a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for 81.90 percent of the 1,03,558 new cases reported in a span of 24 hours.


Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 57,074 (55.11 percent), followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,250 fresh cases and Karnataka 4,553 new cases, it said. India's total active caseload has reached 7,41,830 and now comprises 5.89 percent of the country's total infections, the data stated.


A net increase of 50,233 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, and Punjab cumulatively account for 75.88 percent of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 58.23 percent of the total active caseload of the country, the ministry said.


Twelve states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the ministry said. Fifteen states and Union Territories have lower tests per million population than the national average of 1,80,449, the ministry stated.

Edited by Diya Koshy George

