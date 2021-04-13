Kerala Health Ministry uses #RasputinChallenge to promote vaccination drive

In the wake of the social media frenzy surrounding the #RasputinChallenge being danced by students across Kerala, in support of two students at the Thrissur Medical College, the Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM), has created a video inspired by the challenge to push the state’s vaccination drive. The clip shows the two Covid-19 vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin – currently being administered in India recreating the steps being danced by the students.





The message that accompanies the video is, “Crush the curve”, which the health ministry is using to spread awareness about the importance of taking the vaccine. According to the Indian Express, health minister K K Shailaja shared the video on her social media pages stressing the need to The “Get vaccinated from the nearest vaccination centre.”





According to The Hindu, an official spokesman said ‘the government could not afford to let go of an opportunity to spread awareness on the pandemic and on the need to get vaccinated. The effort has also had a beneficial side effect’ in that the #rasputinchallenge also spawned a sentiment against spreading communalism'.





The Kerala Police also retweeted the post which went viral on social media with several thousands of likes and shares.





The video from the Health Department comes in the wake of a second wave of the coronavirus that is sweeping across the country, and an expert panel of the Drugs Controller General of India’s Subject Expert Committee r approved the use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the country