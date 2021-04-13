Kerala Health Ministry uses #RasputinChallenge to promote vaccination drive

By Think Change India|13th Apr 2021
The animated video that was also shared by the Kerala Police shows a Covishield and Covaxin vial dancing to the popular song by BoneyM
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In the wake of the social media frenzy surrounding the #RasputinChallenge being danced by students across Kerala, in support of two students at the Thrissur Medical College, the Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM), has created a video inspired by the challenge to push the state’s vaccination drive. The clip shows the two Covid-19 vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin – currently being administered in India recreating the steps being danced by the students.


The message that accompanies the video is, “Crush the curve”, which the health ministry is using to spread awareness about the importance of taking the vaccine. According to the Indian Express, health minister K K Shailaja shared the video on her social media pages stressing the need to The “Get vaccinated from the nearest vaccination centre.” 


According to The Hindu, an official spokesman said ‘the government could not afford to let go of an opportunity to spread awareness on the pandemic and on the need to get vaccinated. The effort has also had a beneficial side effect’ in that the #rasputinchallenge also spawned a sentiment against spreading communalism'.


The Kerala Police also retweeted the post which went viral on social media with several thousands of likes and shares.

 


The video from the Health Department comes in the wake of a second wave of the coronavirus that is sweeping across the country, and an expert panel of the Drugs Controller General of India’s Subject Expert Committee r approved the use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the country

Edited by Diya Koshy George

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Brazilian nurses use gloves to provide a sense of human touch to COVID-19 patients in isolation

From night watchman to IIM Assistant Professor: the remarkable journey of Ranjith Ramachandran

Elon Musk fan and COVID-19 survivor scores 100 percentile in JEE Main 2021

In historic first, Sikh American nominated to be attorney general of New Jersey

Daily Capsule
Binny Bansal - the bookseller who became a billionaire
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Brazilian nurses use gloves to provide a sense of human touch to COVID-19 patients in isolation

[Survivor Series] If anyone says that you can have a lot for nothing in return, it will cost you a lot

From night watchman to IIM Assistant Professor: the remarkable journey of Ranjith Ramachandran

[Monday Motivation] This Jharkhand tribal woman improved her family’s income; now mobilises others to better their lives

How ‘Walls of Kindness’ are putting a smile on the faces of those in need

Empowering sex workers to improving school infrastructure – all the top Social Stories of the week

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

15

Apr

IDEAS 2021 - INNOVATION DESIGN & ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARDS AND SUMMIT 2021

Online

View Details