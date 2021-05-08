From providing free COVID-19 vaccinations to catering to elderly needs — the top Social Stories of the week

In light of the second COVID-19 wave, healthtech startup MyVacc started providing vaccines in association with the BBMP to different communities in Bengaluru.

In fact, Malleshwar Rao — who was once stricken with extreme poverty — is feeding underprivileged people amidst the pandemic by distributing over 2,000 meals a day.

SocialStory also spoke to crowdfunding platform GiveIndia, which raised over Rs 70 crore within two weeks of launching its ICRF COVID-relief drive.

Here are the top Social Stories of the week:

One of the vaccination camps in Bengaluru.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on March 1, 2021. It has vaccinated over 16.5 crore people so far. However, to vaccinate the younger demographic, India needs to increase the vaccine supply, as well as ensure it reaches more people soon.

Stepping up to this challenge during the crisis is Bengaluru-based MyVacc — a healthtech startup founded by Dr Sveta Agarwal, Amit Agarwal, and Prasun Bansal in December 2020.

Malleshwar Rao with the ration packets to be distributed.

Malleshwar Rao was born into a family of farmers with several acres of farmland. However, misfortune struck them in 1998 when the rains destroyed their harvest. Following a life of struggles to make ends meet, Malleshwar discovered his life purpose during his college days.

At present, the 27-year-old is actively working to curb hunger among the poor in Hyderabad and Rajahmundry through his non-profit — Don’t Waste Food.

In fact, he is also helping people with oxygen cylinders, rations kits, and cooked meals for those in quarantine amidst the second COVID-19 wave.

My name is Chikkanarasappa. I am 55-years-old, and I belong to a Scheduled Caste community in Gudibande taluk in Karnataka. My father made a living selling firewood. But that was not enough to put enough food on the table. He certainly could not afford to educate us.

My father was forced to take a loan of Rs 250 from Nagappa Doddapusalani. In exchange, my brother and I had to go work in his house as bonded labourers.

I was only 10-years-old at the time. My annual wage was Rs 100, but I did not mind as I was given food to eat, too. I had to graze the sheep during the day, and I would sleep on jute bags in the cattle shed. I worked in his house for eight years, and started working in the fields after I turned 18. Despite having to work all day, I can say that he never mistreated me or was cruel.

GiveIndia Founder 2.0 and CEO Atul Satija

According to various sources, crowdfunding platforms in India raised Rs 100 crore in April 2020. That number continues to grow exponentially, thanks to the ubiquity of mobile phones and the increasing occurrences of appeals from platforms, including GiveIndia, Ketto, ImpactGuru, Milaap, etc.

Speaking to SocialStory on how crowdfunding has changed the face of ‘giving,’ Atul Satija, Founder 2.0 and CEO, GiveIndia, says, “GiveIndia works with over 2,000 trusted NGOs on multiple causes. After we do our due diligence process on the programmes in need of funds, it is published on our subscriptions platform.”

ALSO READ How crowdfunding platforms have raised crores for social causes during the pandemic

Samvedna Senior Care Celebrating its birthday with seniors

Archana Gautam Sharma — an experienced IT professional — was caring for her elderly parents when she realised that like them, many elderly people preferred to live in familiar social environments with dignity and independence. Moreover, greater longevity has led to more elderly people living with chronic ailments, which requires long-term care and support.

So, in 2013, she and Dr Jayashree Dasgupta — a renowned clinical psychologist from NIMHANS — founded Samvedna Senior Care, which consists of a multi-disciplinary team, including doctors, nurses, clinical psychologists, mental health specialists, social workers, and caregivers, who provide holistic care for the elderly.