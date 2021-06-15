Bollywood actor Sonu Sood visits a young fan battling cancer

Amidst a COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown last year, Sonu Sood became a real-life hero by going out of his way to aid thousands of people.

From helping the migrants workers return home to bringing home stranded Indian students, the Bollywood actor has been an example of how this pandemic can be fought with kindness and compassion. Besides the pandemic, he has also taken up several other Samaritan causes.

A recent video doing rounds on social media shows the actor meeting a fan and a cancer patient Abhishek Jain. The fan can be seen in tears after his wish to meet Sonu Sood was fulfilled.

While visiting him, Sonu also brought a surprise gift for Abhishek and promised to stay in touch with him over the phone.

“It’s heartbreaking to see people suffer all over the nation. Although COVID-19 cases have reduced, the situation of numerous families still remains grim. Met Abhishek who has lost his hearing to cancer, is still undergoing treatment. Deeply touched by his love and praying for his speedy recovery. I urge people to come forward. We together can help overcome these difficult times,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Amidst the second COVID-19 wave, the actor also took to Twitter to express his gratitude for all the love, and wrote, “I must have done something right in my life that people shower so much love every day. I pray that all their miseries end. Humbled.”

Over the past two years, Sonu Sood’s generosity has stood out. Recently, he offered free coaching scholarships to UPSC aspirants. In fact, the Sonu Sood Charity Foundation has also helped supply and deliver countless oxygen cylinders.

