Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca India (AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited) on Wednesday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bengaluru-based healthtech startup Docon Technologies for digitising 1,000 clinics across India.

Under the partnership, Docon will equip the identified clinics with customised Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems, enabling clinicians to access complete patient history, a joint statement said.

"This will go a long way in helping the clinical community better treat chronic patients and manage long-term complications of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases," it said.

Towards reaching the 1,000 clinics goal in 2021, on-ground identification and support have been placed in 30 cities.

Till now, as a part of the pilot phase, around 200 clinics have been upgraded, with many of them being in Tier I and II towns, the statement said.

In addition to providing the clinicians with a three-day in-clinic training for learning and adoption, a dedicated helpline is also being established for the users to understand and resolve technical queries, it was stated.

Image: Shutterstock

A large trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the US and two South American countries has shown 79 percent efficacy rate at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100 percent effectiveness in stopping severe disease and hospitalisation, the biotech firm said on Monday.

A Phase III study of the vaccine, developed by Oxford University and produced by AstraZeneca, was conducted by AstraZeneca plc in the US, Chile and Peru, and reaffirmed that the vaccine is safe and highly effective, adding to previous trial data from the UK, Brazil, and South Africa.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is also being produced as part of a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India.

The vaccine's efficacy was consistent across ethnicity and age, and in participants aged 65 years and over, its effectiveness was 80 percent.

(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)