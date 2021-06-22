Domino's partners with Virender Sehwag Foundation to deliver free meals to COVID-19 patients

Jubilant FoodWorks, the master franchisee of Domino's Pizza, on Monday said it has partnered with cricketer Virender Sehwag Foundation as a delivery partner to provide free meals to COVID-19 patients in Delhi-NCR.

Under this initiative, Domino's Safe Delivery Experts (SDE) are facilitating the Zero Contact Delivery of homemade food prepared and packaged by Virender Sehwag Foundation to COVID-19 patients at home and at COVID-19 care centres, JFL said in a statement.

Through this partnership, around 21,000 home-cooked meals have been delivered last month.

We have engaged our fleet of delivery executives to double up as carriers to provide fresh home-cooked healthy food to people battling COVID-19, safely and hygienically using our Zero Contact Delivery, a Jubilant FoodWorks spokesperson said.

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), part of Jubilant Bhartia Group, is India's largest foodservice company operating 1,360 restaurants of Domino's Pizza in 293 cities.

Besides, it also has franchise rights of Dunkin' Donuts restaurants and for Popeyes', an American multinational chain of fried chicken fast-food restaurants in India.

Representational image

ALSO READ Flipkart partners with Telangana govt for drone delivery of vaccines, medical supplies

Earlier this month, the Delhi government started free distribution of five kg food grains to non-PDS beneficiaries, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain said.

The five kg food grains include four kg wheat and one kg rice. These are being distributed free of cost to those beneficiaries who do not have ration cards, the minister said in a statement.

"The non-PDS ration is being distributed from designated schools from 10 am to 4 pm with weekly-off on Sunday. The fair price shops are open on all seven days to provide free of cost ration to National Food Security (NFS) beneficiaries from 9 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 7 pm without any weekly off," Hussain said.

(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)