Here’s how you can download COVID-19 vaccination certificate online

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is now on a downward trend in India, with less than 50,000 new coronavirus infections – the lowest in 91 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Also, with new COVID-19 guidelines coming into effect on June 21, India is now providing free vaccines to all citizens above the age of 18. The Centre has also permitted ‘walk-in’ registration at the nearest vaccination centre, wherein the vaccinator would perform the on-site registration and provide jabs. So far, vaccines were free for people above 45 years of age.

Over 85.15 lakh vaccine doses were administered on the first day of the revised vaccination guidelines coming into force.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted, "Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!"

Meanwhile, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria has already warned that the third wave of COVID-19 is 'inevitable' and could hit the country in the next six to eight weeks.

As India anticipates the possible third wave of COVID-19, India needs to expand its vaccination drive.

Once a beneficiary takes the first jab, a vaccination certificate is issued by the Government of India. The certificate can be used at the time of travel and help in accessing several other premises.

It includes all the basic details of the beneficiary, including the name, age, gender, as well as all the details of vaccination.

Here’s how you can download the vaccination certificate online via CoWIN website or the Aarogya Setu app.

To download COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate from CoWIN:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CoWIN at https://www.cowin.gov.in/

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, click on the Sign In/Register button

Step 3: You will need to log in using your registered mobile number

Step 4: Enter OTP received on the registered phone number

Step 5: If you have received the first jab or are fully vaccinated, you can find a Certificate tab under your name

Step 6: Click on download. Save your vaccination certificate

To download the COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate from the Aarogya Setu app

Step 1: Open Aarogya Setu app on your phone

Step 2: Login using your registered mobile number

Step 3: Click on the CoWIN tab

Step 4: Click on the Vaccination Certificate option

Step 5: You will be required to enter your 13-digit beneficiary reference ID

Step 6: Download your vaccine certificate. Save a copy for future reference.

Earlier this month, the government has also announced a new update that enables an applicant to correct any inadvertent errors in their name, year of birth, and gender printed on the CoWIN vaccination certificate.

Users can make the correction through the CoWIN website.

"Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth, and gender on your CoWIN vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in," the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app tweeted.