Dream Sports Foundation supports 3,500 needy sport professionals during the pandemic

Dream Sports Foundation (DSF) — the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports — on Thursday said it has supported over 3,500 sports professionals across 29 sports during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of its CSR programme 'Back on Track.'

Out of the 3,500 beneficiaries, 3,300 are current and retired athletes, over 100 are coaches, and more than 70 are sports support staff and journalists. These beneficiaries are from 24 states and three union territories, it said in a statement.

The 'Back on Track' programme was launched in August 2020 on National Sports Day to help people in need from the sports industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted life at many levels, leading to job and income loss across industries and sectors, including sports.

According to the foundation, the programme has helped people in need from the sports industry by providing financial aid, training and sports equipment support, coaching, proper diet and nutrition, monthly stipends, and hygiene kits.

Speaking about the initiative, Dream Sports and Dream11 CEO and Co-founder Bhavit Sheth said, "Owing to the lack of opportunities and resources due to the pandemic, many sports professionals and athletes were giving up on their dreams as they were unable to sustain themselves."

He added, "We are glad that we could reach several sports beneficiaries pan-India and provide integral support within the last nine months."

Representational image

According to the foundation, one of the beneficiaries of the 'Back on Track' programme is Rani Laxmi Bai Sports Academy, Bihar — an institute that gives girls from disadvantaged backgrounds the opportunity to play sports at state, national, and international levels.

Sanjay Pathak, Founder of the academy, said, "We are grateful for initiatives like 'Back on Track' that have made a significant difference for our 55 senior students who play football and handball. They have helped in retaining their dreams of playing sports, especially during these difficult times."

"The girls played with a single pair of shoes for one whole year, but thanks to Dream Sports Foundation support, they now have multiple pairs of high-quality shoes and sports kits essential for national-level players," he said, adding that "the monetary support is also helping us provide better nutrition to the students."

To ensure that the aid reached the most affected members of the Indian sports ecosystem, the foundation said it also helped 16 NGOs across India, including Nav Sahyog Foundation, Dribble Academy, Nagaland Football Foundation, The Right Pitch, and The Ball Project, among others.

Further, the foundation supported sports journalists through the Playfield magazine initiative, who had lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 crisis.

In April 2021, the foundation donated Rs 15 crore to GiveIndia and ACT Grants for providing immediate medical relief, such as medical equipment, hospital beds, and aid vaccination drives, across India.

It also launched a public fundraiser through Ketto, which has already raised over Rs 1.25 crore, to further support the COVID-19 relief initiatives in India.