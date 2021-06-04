Ericsson joins hands with UNICEF to help in fight against COVID-19 in India

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson on Thursday said it has donated to UNICEF around $1 million as a contribution from the company and its employees globally towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Ericsson's donation will go towards providing critical medical supplies and equipment in India.

This includes, increasing the number of RT-PCR testing machines to boost identification of new COVID-19 cases and providing oxygen generation plants as well as procuring other critical supplies for health facilities in areas with the greatest needs in the country.

"These supplies and equipment will ensure continuity and sustained access to immediate health services for children and their families and contribute to strengthening the health system in the future," Ericsson said in a statement.

The company's employees from more than 95 countries contributed to the cause.

"As part of their support, Ericsson made an upfront donation to UNICEF and launched a month-long company matching employee donation drive globally in May, which resulted in a total donation amount of USD 9,71,567 to UNICEF," the statement said.

UNICEF India is well placed to support preparedness and response to COVID-19, through its well-established presence across 13 field offices in India, where it works to provide assistance and technical expertise in the areas of health, nutrition, water and sanitation, disaster risk reduction, education and child protection.

"India is a very important market for Ericsson and a large number of our global employee base is located there. Many Ericsson colleagues around the globe asked how they could support India during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic," Heather Johnson, vice president for sustainability and corporate responsibility for Ericsson, said.

Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director for Partnerships, said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted countless lives in India and around the world.

"UNICEF, together with its partners, are tirelessly working to help save lives through the swift delivery and provision of urgent medical supplies and equipment in India. We are grateful to Ericsson and their employees for their timely and generous support in this crisis," Gornitzka said.