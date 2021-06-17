The COVID-19 virus has left serious complications in some patients post-recovery. So far, there have been cases of black, white and yellow fungi infections, often proving fatal for the patient. A 34-year-old Covid 19 survivor from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has been found to have a Aspergillosis (green fungus) infection. He is believed to be the first patient in the country to have the green fungus infection.

Here is everything you need to know about the green fungus.

A common misconception is that the colour of the fungus shows in the body. The nomenclature is based solely on the basis of the colour the fungus shows in the lab culture. While Mucormycosis is black, Cinderella is white and Aspergillosis shows as green and yellow.

Aspergillosis is an infection caused by a common mould, Aspergillus, which survives both indoors and outdoors. People contract it by breathing in the fungal spores present in air. Although we inhale these spores on a daily basis, those with a weakened immune system or pulmonary diseases have higher chances of getting sick.

India has reported its first case of the green fungus infection is a COVID-19 patient Pic: Twitter

Others at risk include people suffering from pulmonary diseases like cystic fibrosis or asthma. People who have had stem cell transplant, undergoing chemotherapy or are taking high doses of corticosteroids are also at risk. It has also been found amongst patients with severe influenza, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or sarcoidosis.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, allergic reactions, lung and other organ infections are a few health concerns that come with the infection. Different aspergillosis can cause different symptoms. The symptoms of allergic broncho-pulmonary Aspergillosis include wheezing, shortness of breath and in rare cases, fever.

Symptoms of allergic Aspergillus sinusitis are stuffiness, runny noses, headache and loss of smell. Symptoms of Aspergilloma are cough, at times coughing blood, fatigue and breathlessness. The CDC says that the infection could also spread to other organs.

The infection can be prevented by maintaining a decent hygiene level. Oral and physical cleanliness can lower the risk of contracting the fungal infection. Aspergillosis is not contagious and cannot be transmitted by people or animals. People should avoid dusty areas and steer clear of contaminated water. Wearing N95 masks, regularly washing one’s hands and face, especially when you’ve been exposed to soil or dust, is also very important.