[Survivor Series] I was almost married as a minor, but saved during the ceremony

My name is Neha (name changed) and I live in Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas in West Bengal. I am 17 years old. I live with my parents and siblings and am a high school student.

One day, I came home to find out that my parents had fixed my marriage with a man in the neighbouring village. Getting your minor daughters married because of financial constraints is not uncommon in this area.

I was dead against getting married. I wanted to study more...to make matters worse, there were some horrifying stories about the man I was to marry. He was around 30 years old, was unemployed and had been married several times before to minor girls, whom he would then traffic for sex work.

But my parents refused to listen because they believed that if I was settled, it would reduce the financial burden on them. And so preparations went on in full swing.

(Representational image)

I tried reaching out to my neighbours for help. While some were supportive of my parents, I was lucky that a few were willing to listen to me and help. They tried speaking to my parents and explaining that what they were doing was against the law.

They reported my case to the local Child Line partner, an organisation named ‘Katakhali Empowerment of Young Association (KEYA). The organisation is also a part of Partners for Anti Trafficking (PAT). After getting information from the locality, representatives from KEYA contacted the local Hingalganj police station, and block development office. They reached my home on the day of my wedding and stopped the ceremony.

The representatives of KEYA were able to convince my parents that they would get support from the government if I was allowed to study. They also made them sign documents saying that I would not be forced into marriage.

Although I turn 18 in a few months, I am very clear that I want to study and will not be forced into a situation like that again. Because of COVID-19, I am not able to go to school.

But as soon as things open up again, I will be resuming my education and will advance my education as much as possible. My parents have also stopped putting pressure on me.

I wish parents everywhere would let their children follow their dreams and not pressure them into a situation where they could ruin their lives, especially at such a young age.