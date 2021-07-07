‘Hunger Has No Religion’ activist and social worker Azhar Maqsusi honoured by UK Government

Hyderabad’s hunger activist, Azhar Maqsusi, who has been feeding thousands of people every day as part of his drive ‘Hunger Has No Religion’, was recently recognised and awarded by the UK Government.

Azhar, who feeds impoverished people across five cities, was conferred the United Kingdom’s Commonwealth Points of Light award for his impactful work for the welfare of the community.

According to The Siasat Daily , Azhar lost his father when he was only four years old, and had to give up his studies at the age of 10 to work odd jobs and support his family. Azhar was prompted to start the free food campaign when he first fed a homeless woman under a flyover, and saw the impact it had on her. In October 2015, he founded the Sani Welfare Foundation.

“Azhar’s contribution to society is incredible, and has meant the difference between a meal or no meal for millions. There are many similar missions of selfless sacrifice and service, some emerging because of the pandemic, but the powerful ‘Hunger Has No Religion’ has run for eight years, reaching the most vulnerable and delivering a powerful underlying message to all. I cannot be happier for him and members of the Sani Welfare Foundation,” said Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to TNIE.

Image: TNIE

ALSO READ Meet the 19-year-old educating and feeding 200 children of coal miners in Dhanbad

“I am thankful that I have been chosen by the almighty to feed people. I have fed the poor for 10 years now, and will continue this until hunger is eradicated,” Maqsusi said. “I am also thankful for the support of my family, friends and others who have recognised my service,” he added.

Azhar started this initiative when he himself wasn’t in a good financial condition, which truly reflects his commitment and selflessness. He continues to work relentlessly as he feels hunger has become an even bigger problem over the pandemic period.

(Written by Vrinda Garg)

Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at social@yourstory.com . To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.