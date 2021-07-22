Kerala teachers come together to help set up electricity at a student’s under-construction house

The teachers at the Upper Primary school, Keezhal near Vadakara, Kerala, proved that good teachers are like candles — they consume themselves to light the way for others.

While visiting their students’ houses to check if everyone would be able to study virtually, the teachers were taken aback to find that one of the primary class students did not have a power connection as his house was under construction.

On seeing this, K Sreejan — one of the teachers who had earlier done a wiring course — took the responsibility of completing the wiring of the house.

He was joined by a few other teachers — P Rameshan, Arjun P S, Fahad K, Jijeesh R, and Faisal M — who helped complete a few other tasks around the house.

“The wiring was completed in just a day and a half. However, the earthing work was a bit difficult due to the rocky terrain, where the house has been built. So, we approached the KSEB officer concerned. The issue was resolved after two additional electrical earthings were laid,” Sreejan told The New Indian Express.

The school management also pitched in and bought electrical equipment for the wiring.

Image: TNIE

On Monday, the house got the electric connection, after waiting 20 days.

According to News18, Headmistress Jayanthi KS said, “The parents-teachers association, our staff, the alumni, and the school management have joined hands to buy these kids smartphones.”

The school is doing its best to make online education feasible for its students so that the process of learning is not hampered amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

(By Vrinda Garg)

