Sachin Tendulkar helps farmer's daughter to pursue dream of becoming a doctor

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has once again shown his philanthropic avatar by helping Dipti Vishwasrao, daughter of a poor farmer, realise her dreams of obtaining a medical degree.

"Dipti Vishwasrao from Zayre, Ratnagiri is now all set to become the first doctor from her village. Thanks to @sachin_rt's involvement! Her dream of going to medical college is now within reach. Thank you, Sachin, for being part of Dipti's, and several other students' journey," Seva Sahyog Foundation, a non-profit and a volunteer-driven organisation, said in a tweet.

In a video shared in the tweet, Dipti thanked Tendulkar for the support.

"Right now, I am pursuing my MBBS from Government Medical College, Akola. In my family, there are four members, including me, my parents, and younger brother. My father is a famer and mother is a housewife."

"But someone has said that hard work is key to success and finally all my hard work paid off and I got a seat in Government Medical College. (I am) thankful to Sachin Tendulkar Foundation for awarding me the scholarship," she said.

Tendulkar on his part said: "Dipti's journey is a shining example of chasing one's dreams and making them a reality. Her story will inspire many others to work hard towards their goals. My best wishes to Dipti for the future!"

The former Indian cricketer is also a part of the charity foundation called Ekam that focuses on children receiving treatment in government and trust hospitals. Through the foundation, Tendulkar has helped children in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

Children from underprivileged families, suffering from critical ailments and those who cannot afford to follow up on their elective medical costs, got the required financial support from the Ekam Foundation.

