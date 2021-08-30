This 30-year-old visually challenged cooking vlogger used YouTube to change her fate

Boddu Naga Lakshmi runs a YouTube channel — ‘Kavitha Naga vlogs’ — along with her sister-in-law Bondala Kavitha. Hailing from the Nellore district, Tamil Nadu, Lakshmi’s family was involved in agriculture and had to struggle to make ends meet.

However, Lakshmi is visually challenged after losing complete eyesight in her left eye. She now has only 5 percent visibility in the right one.

Nonetheless, being a specially-abled person has not stopped her from living her life. She has been supporting her family since the young age of 10 by doing odd jobs.

Lakshmi was introduced to the world of YouTube when her brother, Adi Reddy, started making videos and gained a huge audience through it. She even supported him financially to start his channel — ‘Movie Cric News.’

With the help of Adi’s wife, Bondala Kavitha, Lakshmi decided to start her own channel where she makes cooking videos. She received a huge response for her work and has over 1.5 lakh subscribers.

Most of her viewers are middle-aged individuals, while 10 percent of them are youngsters. By far, the duo has made almost 90 videos.

“So what if I can’t see? Other people can, and I can teach them to cook my specialities,” the spirited 30-year-old told The Hindu.

Nagalakshmi and her sister Kavitha (Image: The Hindu)

She is no longer dependant on her social security pension, but on the contrary, donated five months worth of pension money to the Sood Charity Foundation.

She believes in giving back to society and donates a chunk of her earnings for various social causes.

“Recently, she donated Rs 25,000 each to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Sood Charity Foundation, when an oxygen plant was inaugurated in Atmakur. She has provided sports kits worth Rs 60,000 to youngsters in her village. Lakshmi has donated Rs 25,000 to an old-age home in Kovur," Lakshmi’s brother Adi told TNIE.

(By Vrinda Garg)

