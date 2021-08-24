These cops from Andhra Pradesh took it upon themselves to repair roads to prevent accidents

When the problem of potholes in Vijayawada seemed insurmountable, the police took charge, and repaired all of them. They identified the various potholes in the city, and blockages and accident prone areas marked as “black zones” in the radius of their respective police stations, and prepared a report. This was then examined by Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu and Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal.

The duo pooled in money and started working on the Nuzvid highway and connecting roads in Vissannapeta, Mylavaram and Agiripalli.

“Though people raised the issue of bad condition of roads in their villages several times, no response came from the authorities. Moved by their plight, we decided to take up the works immediately wherever necessary. We filled potholes at 25 places on Monday,” Srinivasulu told TNIE.

Although it wasn’t their responsibility to fill the potholes, they were able to execute the work with the help of various volunteers who came forward. Many construction workers willingly donated labour to help prevent accidents.

“Many two-wheeler riders are meeting with road accidents due to damaged roads even though they observe traffic rules. We decided not to leave anything to chance. Fortunately, we got a good response from concerned government departments as well as from the public in many areas."

"We roped in youngsters for the repair works since they need to know more about road safety norms. They are also taught to wear seat belts and helmets compulsorily while driving cars and bikes. Some of them actively participated in flash mob programmes to create awareness among people about road safety,” said Mr. Bardar, SP of Srikakulam district, while speaking to The Hindu.

He says maintaining roads has become an even more pressing issue as people choose to travel in private transport during Covid times.

By Vrinda Garg

