India administers highest ever COVID-19 vaccine doses on a single day

India has administered more than 88.13 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours — the highest-ever vaccination achieved in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "India achieves the highest single-day record in #COVID19 vaccine doses. Yesterday will go down in the history of the world's #LargestVaccineDrive. Congratulations."

Cumulatively, 55,47,30,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 62,12,108 sessions across India, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

Besides, the Ministry said more than 56.81 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources, and a further 1,09,32,960 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 55,11,51,992 doses, according to the data available at 8 AM.

Representational Image

More than 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry stated.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

On Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India takes pride in having the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme, and more than 54 crore people have already taken the vaccine shots.

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister spoke of the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and praised the scientists, doctors, and paramedical staff among others.

He lauded those involved in vaccine manufacturing in the country, saying India did not have to depend on others for vaccines due to their efforts.

"Today, we can proudly say that the world's largest vaccination programme is being run in our country. More than 54 crore people have received the vaccine doses," he said.

PM Modi said had India not developed its own vaccine, its supply from outside would have been uncertain.

(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)